Sunny Hostin, One of People en Español's 25 Most Powerful Women, on Power and Identity

"Sharing stories that are not often heard has been so meaningful to me," says the co-host of The View. "Uplifting and amplifying diverse narratives is more crucial than ever."

Asunción Cummings Hostin, better known as Sunny Hostin, is one of People en Español's 25 Most Powerful Women of 2021. The lawyer, journalist, and television host, of Puerto Rican and African American descent, 52, talked to People CHICA about how she sees power and identity.

"Power, to me, is very much rooted in responsibility and service. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly grateful to have had such amazing advocates and mentors. Many of which used their 'capital' to uplift me alongside them," says the co-host of The View. "Now that I've been so fortunate to have this wonderful platform, doing the same for those around me is exceedingly important to me. So many decisions about your career are made when you're not in the room, so I remain steadfastly committed to using my voice to empower."

This year, she has a ton of projects in the pipeline. "Sharing stories and, in particular, sharing stories that are not often heard, has been so meaningful to me. I absolutely love doing so each day on The View alongside my wonderful co-hosts, and in 2021 I'm looking forward to continuing to expand my work as a storyteller," she says. "Uplifting and amplifying diverse narratives is more crucial than ever and I have some exciting projects in the works across the board — books, television, film — that I can't wait to share with the world."

Sunny Hostin - Credit_ Miller Mobley_ Image zoom Credit: Miller Mobley

The author of I Am These Truths knows there is power in sharing her story. "When I first set out to write my memoir, I had no idea about the impact it would have," she says. "Being vulnerable and sharing stories I had not previously talked about was a very difficult process, but one I felt was absolutely necessary. When I was finally able to share it with the world, it came at this 'cultural reckoning' of sorts, and I've been so humbled to have played even just a small role in helping advance the overall conversation through my story."

Representing Afro-Latinas means a lot to Hostin. "It's extremely challenging, every day, in front of 3 million people, to discuss things we're told we shouldn't talk about. I feel a particular duty to get it right, because there are so few people in my position who look like me," she says. "I get so many notes from people of all ages, saying, 'Thank you for your voice. You speak for me.' When you have that duty and honor, it's humbling and it's also a responsibility. So when preparing I do think about everything I will say, not just for how it will reflect on me and my family, but also how my words will reflect and reverberate on my community."

Sunny Hostin, Yo soy estas verdades Image zoom Credit: Harper Collins/cortesía

Learning to listen to her inner voice was part of the journey. "We need to give ourselves permission to listen to ourselves. There's this feeling inside that we all have when we know what our purpose is, but we don't listen to it. We don't trust ourselves. There are always going to be people who don't understand your dream, because the dream was not meant for them. The dream was meant for you," she says. "Only you need to understand it. To trust in it. And to consider what is the highest and best use of your talents to give back to your community."

What keeps her going? "I draw my strength from my family and from my faith. My children are my miracle and my biggest joy," she shares. "My parents taught me resilience. They taught me how to mother, how to love, how to put someone else first, how to sacrifice." Her loved ones are her fuel. "For me, nothing makes me more proud than my family. I have turned down so many opportunities, my own show, because they would take me away from my family," she says. "It's everything. My parents, my kids, my husband make me whole."

Celebrating her unique identity is something she's proud to do. "Since I was a little girl, my identity has constantly been questioned — and it continues until this day. I was treated differently, otherized, because I didn't fit neatly into a box on the census," she recalls. "I now realize that people question what you are because they think they can decide who you are and how they want to treat you. I've learned that they don't get to make that decision. I get to demand my worth and value and how I will be treated. It's very empowering."