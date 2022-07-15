First things first, you can't properly protect yourself from the sun's UVA, UVB and UVC rays if you aren't wearing the right clothing.

Dr. Nicholas Kman, Emergency Medicine Physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says, "You can stay cool by wearing appropriate clothing if you have to be outside."

"This would include lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Go with a dry-fit fabric over cotton, if possible," he notes.