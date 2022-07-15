How to Protect Yourself from the Summer Heat and Sun According to Experts
With #HotChicaSummer in full swing, it's important to keep safe from all the rising temperatures as we head out into the world for some fun in the sun. People Chica has asked some experts for their top tips on how to beat the heat.
Wearing Proper Clothes
First things first, you can't properly protect yourself from the sun's UVA, UVB and UVC rays if you aren't wearing the right clothing.
Dr. Nicholas Kman, Emergency Medicine Physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says, "You can stay cool by wearing appropriate clothing if you have to be outside."
"This would include lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Go with a dry-fit fabric over cotton, if possible," he notes.
Don't Over Exert Yourself
Now that the summer has arrived, everyone just wants to be out doing the most, but they need to be mindful of heat illness.
"Heat illness is a spectrum of states that ranges from heat rash and heat cramps all the way to heat stroke," Dr. Kman begins. "Heat exhaustion is the body's state just prior to heat stroke, which is a life-threatening emergency."
So, what are the symptoms of a heat stroke? Look for things like dizziness, nausea, confusion, headaches, and in more extreme circumstances, seizures and passing out.
"If someone has signs of heat stroke, call 911 right away—heat stroke is a medical emergency. Move the person to a cooler place while you wait for help. Help lower the person's temperature with cool cloths, fanning, or a cool bath," Dr. Kman advises.
Plan Out Your Activities Carefully
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests carefully planning out what you will be doing throughout the day.
Thinking of going for a swim or a bike ride? The CDC suggests doing it outside of peak sun hours.
In the mood for a picnic or hanging out at the park? Try finding a spot that is filled with lush and shady trees.
Use SPF All the Time
We all know the importance of wearing SPF throughout the year, but the summertime requires us to be a bit more judicious about it.
If you're planning on spending the day by the water, make sure to reapply per labeling instructions in addition to wearing hats and other protective clothing.
The CDC recommends looking for SPFs that specify having a broad-spectrum and UVA and UVB protection.
Monitor the Weather
Dr. Timothy Miller, a sports medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, explains that if you're planning on going out using the weather to your advantage is a must.
"Monitor the weather as it is safest to train during the day's coolest hours. These hours usually occur in the early morning and the late evening when temperatures are ten to 20° below the day's high temperature," Dr. Miller notes.
"Being familiar with what conditions you will encounter is a great way to use the weather to your advantage," he concludes.
Foods to Help Beat the Heat
You are what you eat, and if you aren't consuming foods that pump your body with what it needs to stay hydrated, you will definitely be feeling the heat.
Dr. Kman explains, "The best foods to eat are cold foods that also provide hydration like fruits and vegetables. Avoid hot heavy foods that can add heat to the body. "
Staying Hydrated with Refreshing Beverages
We all know that drinking water and other hydrating beverages is a must during the summer months—something Dr. Kman is a big fan of.
"Also avoid very sugary or alcoholic drinks—these actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Also avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps," he details.