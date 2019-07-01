The Fabulous Summer Vacations of Latinx Stars

By Lena Hansen
July 01, 2019 05:20 PM
It's time to pack your bags and take a vacay! See how Anitta, Daddy Yankee, Michelle Salas and other Latinx stars are spending a fabulous summer.
Empezar galería

1 de 11

ANITTA

Instagram/ Anitta

Summer is the perfect time for a getaway and Latinx celebs are packing their bags and taking dream vacays. Brazilian reggaeton singer Anitta shared this postcard from Bali with beau Pedro Scooby.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 11

J BALVIN

Instagram/ J Balvin

Colombian singer J Balvin representing the ‘Latino Gang’ from Sardinia, Italy.

3 de 11

JENCARLOS CANELA

Cuban American singer and actor Jencarlos Canela sipping on coconut water in Tulum, Mexico.

Advertisement

4 de 11

ROSALÍA

Instagram/ Rosalía

Flamenco superstar Rosalía shared this sexy pose floating on a unicorn in a pool in Tenerife.

5 de 11

CHIQUI DELGADO

Instagram/ Chiqui Delgado

Venezuelan TV host, actress and fashion designer Chiquinquirá Delgado shared this glam photo in the streets of Paris.

6 de 11

EVA LONGORIA

Instagram/ Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria took a break from executive producing Grand Hotel to take her son Santi to the most magical place on earth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 11

DADDY YANKEE

Instagram/ Daddy Yankee

“Here in the lowest point on earth, the Dead Sea, where you float and never sink. I had to take this classic photo,” wrote Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee on this photo caption.

8 de 11

MICHELLE SALAS

Instagram/ Michelle Salas

Mexican fashion It Girl Michelle Salas shared this postcard from Venice. Luis Miguel’s daughter knows how to enjoy the fine things in life.

9 de 11

NICKY JAM

Instagram/ Nicky Jam

Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam gets away from the tensions of the world by enjoying his boat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 11

KAROL G

Although she is now immersed in her world tour, Colombian singer Karol G told People CHICA she took a few days off to enjoy the beach and sun in Dominican Republic. There is no better time to recharge than the summer!

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Lo más popular en Chica

Todos los temas en Chica

Advertisement
EDIT POST