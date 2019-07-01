The Fabulous Summer Vacations of Latinx Stars

ANITTA
Summer is the perfect time for a getaway and Latinx celebs are packing their bags and taking dream vacays. Brazilian reggaeton singer Anitta shared this postcard from Bali with beau Pedro Scooby.
J BALVIN
Colombian singer J Balvin representing the ‘Latino Gang’ from Sardinia, Italy.
JENCARLOS CANELA
Cuban American singer and actor Jencarlos Canela sipping on coconut water in Tulum, Mexico.
ROSALÍA
Flamenco superstar Rosalía shared this sexy pose floating on a unicorn in a pool in Tenerife.
CHIQUI DELGADO
Venezuelan TV host, actress and fashion designer Chiquinquirá Delgado shared this glam photo in the streets of Paris.
EVA LONGORIA
Eva Longoria took a break from executive producing Grand Hotel to take her son Santi to the most magical place on earth.
DADDY YANKEE
“Here in the lowest point on earth, the Dead Sea, where you float and never sink. I had to take this classic photo,” wrote Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee on this photo caption.
MICHELLE SALAS
Mexican fashion It Girl Michelle Salas shared this postcard from Venice. Luis Miguel’s daughter knows how to enjoy the fine things in life.
NICKY JAM
Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam gets away from the tensions of the world by enjoying his boat.
KAROL G
Although she is now immersed in her world tour, Colombian singer Karol G told People CHICA she took a few days off to enjoy the beach and sun in Dominican Republic. There is no better time to recharge than the summer!