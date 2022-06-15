Adventure is Calling: Get Ready for Summer With These Must-Have Travel Items
Summer is officially here and that means it's time to pack your bags and go exploring. We know figuring out what to take with you on a trip can be stressful, that's why for our #HotChicaSummer Series and #WanderlustWednesday we're supplying you with some travel must-haves!
Gemini Beauty
Keep your skin moisturized and happy throughout your travels with Gemini Beauty.
This brand takes a natural approach to helping you get that dewy, fresh look using fruit and vegetable derivatives that are safe on all skin types.
All of their products are free of gluten, oil, phthalates, sulfates and parabens.
Gemini Beauty, items starting at $38, geminibeauty.com
Yoga Democracy
Travel comfortably with Yoga Democracy's funtastic leggings.
Their styles are bursting with color and creativity while also being eco-friendly.
Yoga Democracy, items starting at $34, yogademocracy.com
Ambered Ember Plumping Serum
Say goodbye to dull skin on flights!
Ambered Ember's plumping serum is packed with apricot oil, silica and L-Arginine to boost circulation, bind degenerating tissue layers and promote long-term regeneration.
Ambered Ember, plumping serum, $38, amberedember.com
Constant Sol
Take care of your skin this summer with the perfect shawl to wear at the beach or with a cute outfit.
Constant Sol brings all-over protection from the sun with clothing that has UPF50+ fabrics, the highest rating possible for fabrics.
Constant Sol, items starting at $60, constantsol.com
Urban Originals Totes
Urban Originals is making your summer easier with these practical, cruelty-free and vegan summer totes.
Their bags use the finest quality recycled materials and vegan leather so you can travel in comfort while looking mega stylish.
Urban Originals, items starting at $38, uobags.com
Auraïha
This fresh, fun, eco-friendly brand offers beauty products that are free from any harmful ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones and synthetic fragrances and are cruelty-free and EWG-verified.
Auraïha, items starting from $19, auraiha.com
Starfish Project
Sparkle during your vacation with beautiful jewelry from the Starfish Project.
Starfish Project helps exploited women and girls experience freedom, establish independence and develop careers.
Starfish Project, items starting at $39, starfishproject.com
BIA Skin
Pamper yourself with vegan and cruelty free brand that covers effective skincare and makeup needs.
You can take everything from their body gloss to their moisturizer to feel confident during your getaway.
BIA Skin, items starting at $56, biaskin.com
California Cowboy
Look like a superstar as you walk out of the beach, pool or spa with these reimagined robes.
Glamorous vintage patterns and beachside luxury await.
California Cowboy, Women's La Sirena Robe, $148, shop.californiacowboy.com
Heatless Hair
Leave the curling irons and styling products at home and pack your heatless hair.
Get the perfect curls, waves and styling with this curling ribbon.
Heatless Hair, items start at $12, heatlesshair.com
SEAAV
Travel sustainably and in full comfort with SEAAV's durable and versatile sets.
These colorful pieces will keep you in full comfort while on any trecking, hiking and outdoors trips.
SEAAV, items start at $35, seaavathletics.com