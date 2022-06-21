This is How 6 Different Cultures Celebrate the Summer Solstice Around the World
The Summer Solstice has arrived marking the official astrological start of summer and the longest day of the year. To commemorate, we've gathered a list of the most interesting summer-related traditions and celebrations worldwide.
What is the Summer Solstice?
Every year from June 20 to 21, in the northern hemisphere, the summer solstice takes place.
The occasion marks the longest day of the year, with some places enjoying up to 18 hours of sunlight.
For centuries, humanity has celebrated the event with pagan rituals that involve feasts, bonfires, dances and singing to reconnect with nature and the magic of summer.
Midsummer, Sweden
For the Swedes, the summer solstice is a big deal.
The event is mostly celebrated in the countryside where family, friends and communities dance around a maypole, feast on food and drinks, and even decorate houses with greenery.
Midsummer originated as a pagan festival of fertility and symbol of light defeating darkness.
The Bonfires of San Juan, Spain
Celebrated on the eve of June 23, the Night of San Juan (or Bonfires of San Juan) is celebrated all over Spain with different traditions.
Fire jumping and fireworks are commonly used to purify the body, soul and help cure skin diseases.
In some traditions, people dive into the ocean at midnight to wash away evil spirits.
Stonehenge, England
Perhaps one of the best known traditions centers around the stone circle at Stonehenge.
Whether you're druid, pagan or curious, thousands gather around the stones to view the sunrise and sunset at the sacred site said to capture the sun's position perfectly.
Kupala Day, Ukraine
In Eastern Europe, the summer solstice coincides with Ivan Kupala Day, which is associated with falling in love.
Traditionally, young unmarried women would float floral wreaths in the river with candles as bachelors awaited on the other side to catch them.
If caught, they would become a couple. Couples would also leap through the flames of a bonfire together while holding hands, if they don't let go then their love is said to last.
Tazumal, El Salvador
In El Salvador, Mayans would gather at the ancient site of Tazumal to ask for abundant crops and give thanks to mother earth.
The ritual is said to help balance the energy of the planet.
In El Salvador, the tradition is considered part of the "winter" solstice since it falls in the southern hemisphere.
Inti Raymi, Peru
In Peru, descendants of the Incas celebrate the Inti Raymi or "Sun Festival" during their winter solstice.
For the Incas, Inti was visualized as a man while his wife was the moon. The sun was worshipped as it brought sunlight, warmth and vitality.
The celebration thanks the sun for new crops and its bright energy.