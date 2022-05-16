Build the Ultimate Summer Skin Care Routine With These Must-have Products
In this installment of #SkinDeep, we dive into the top products you'll need to have in your skin care arsenal in order to keep your skin looking and feeling its best during the hot and sunny summer months.
Everyday Staple
Sunscreen should be a part of your skin care year-round, but it's more essential than ever during the summer months.
Supergoop, PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50, $32, supergoop.com
Goodbye White Cast
Struggling with a filmy layer when using SPF? We recommend this cult-favorite brand that's formulated with darker skin tones in mind.
Black Girl Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $15.99, target.com
All Over Protection
Don't limit the SPF to just your face! Reach for this vegan formula all summer long, especially when spending the day outside.
Sun Bum, Original Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, $18.49, target.com
Lightweight Moisture
Does your regular moisturizer feel too heavy in the summer? Try switching to a lightweight, refreshing and oil-free gel formula.
Peach & Lily, Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer, $40, peachandlily.com
Oil Control
When it comes to controlling excess oil, niacinamide is key. This affordable serum is also a great option for reducing blemishes, redness and hyperpigmentation.
The INKEY List, Niacinamide Oil Control Serum, $7.99, sephora.com
Natural Glow
Vitamin C is a powerful skin care ingredient all year long, but it's key during the summer for preventing hyperpigmentation and combating a dull complexion.
Acure, Brightening Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Oil Free Serum, $19.99, target.com
Fight the Dryness
Keep your lips hydrated with a besazo of moisture from this Latinx-owned brand.
Besazo Beauty, Besazo Lip Balm, $7, besazobeauty.com
Safe Tan
Looking to get a tan without exposing yourself to harmful UV rays? Gradually build up some color with this water-based sunless tanner.
Sol By Jergens, Deep Water Mousse, $25.99, target.com