Build the Ultimate Summer Skin Care Routine With These Must-have Products

Por Laura Acosta Mayo 16, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

In this installment of #SkinDeep, we dive into the top products you'll need to have in your skin care arsenal in order to keep your skin looking and feeling its best during the hot and sunny summer months.

Everyday Staple

Sunscreen should be a part of your skin care year-round, but it's more essential than ever during the summer months.

Supergoop, PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50, $32, supergoop.com

Goodbye White Cast

Struggling with a filmy layer when using SPF? We recommend this cult-favorite brand that's formulated with darker skin tones in mind.

Black Girl Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $15.99, target.com

All Over Protection

Don't limit the SPF to just your face! Reach for this vegan formula all summer long, especially when spending the day outside.

Sun Bum, Original Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, $18.49, target.com

Lightweight Moisture

Does your regular moisturizer feel too heavy in the summer? Try switching to a lightweight, refreshing and oil-free gel formula.

Peach & Lily, Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer, $40, peachandlily.com

Oil Control

When it comes to controlling excess oil, niacinamide is key. This affordable serum is also a great option for reducing blemishes, redness and hyperpigmentation.

The INKEY List, Niacinamide Oil Control Serum, $7.99, sephora.com

Natural Glow

Vitamin C is a powerful skin care ingredient all year long, but it's key during the summer for preventing hyperpigmentation and combating a dull complexion.

Acure, Brightening Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Oil Free Serum, $19.99, target.com

Fight the Dryness

Keep your lips hydrated with a besazo of moisture from this Latinx-owned brand.

Besazo Beauty, Besazo Lip Balm, $7, besazobeauty.com

Safe Tan

Looking to get a tan without exposing yourself to harmful UV rays? Gradually build up some color with this water-based sunless tanner.

Sol By Jergens, Deep Water Mousse, $25.99, target.com

By Laura Acosta