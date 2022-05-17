This fun and delicious #TastyTuesday dish will delight your tastebuds and waistline.

Get Your Tastebuds Ready for Summer With This Kale and Pomegranate Salad

Bikini season is almost here.

As the weather warms up, our cravings for refreshing, light and flavorful dishes and recipes is peaking.

This delicious kale salad drizzled with a maple and lemon juice dressing is both healthy and delicious, and uses key superfood ingredients like pomegranate seeds, macadamia nuts and Fuyu persimmons.

Whether you're chopping up this salad for dinner or lunch, we're sure you're going to love it.

For our #TastyTuesday series, we are sharing some of the most delightful and appetizing recipes you can make are at home.

Kale Salad Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

Maple-Roasted Macadamia Nuts

½ cup raw macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

1 pinch salt

Dressing

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

ground black pepper, to taste

Salad

2 bunches kale, stemmed and torn into pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

1 ripe Fuyu persimmon, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

Preparations:

Preheat the oven to 375° F (190° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix macadamia nuts with 1 tablespoon maple syrup and a pinch of salt, then spread on the baking sheet. Toast macadamia nuts in the preheated oven until lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and coat with 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Whisk orange juice, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon maple syrup and ground black pepper together in a small bowl to make the dressing. Mix kale pieces, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl, and massage with your hands until kale is tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add persimmon slices and dressing and toss to mix. Top with pomegranate seeds and maple-roasted macadamia nuts.