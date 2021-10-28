Meet Summer Rose Castillo, the Breakout Star of Alma's Way
The young Latina tells us about her connection to the show and what's next for her
At just nine years old, Summer Rose Castillo is ready to be a star. In PBS Kid's newest animated series, Alma's Way, she voices the precocious Alma, a six-year-old Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx who has a lot in common with Summer Rose.
"She's very curious. She loves her family and friends as much as I do," shares the young actress. "My family is from the Bronx as well. We love adventures and we also love family time."
The show was inspired by the childhood of another Bronx native, Sonia Manzano. If you grew up watching Sesame Street, you may remember her as Maria, a role she played for 44 years, writing for the show behind the scenes and winning 15 Emmys in the process. Now, Manzano created a new place where children can see themselves represented and learn to use their critical thinking skills.
What's next for Summer Rose? She tells us she would love to keep acting and be on Broadway some day in a show like the Lion King or Aladdin. With all her talent and passion at such a young age, we're sure we'll see her there!
For more with Summer Rose, look for the November issue of People en Español, on sale now.