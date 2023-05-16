These Churrasco Steak Toston Nachos Are the Perfect Summertime Recipe
This nacho recipe by Cari Garcia of the Fat Girl Hedonist is set to blow your opinionated tías and primas away.
As spring ends and summer hastily approaches, folks are looking at recipes to make them feel like they are in vacation mode.
From margaritas to fresh fish recipes and everything in between, bellies are getting hungry for sunnier fare.
Already ahead of the curve is Cari Garcia, a certified Chica Boss, recipe maker, and the beauty and brains behind the website Fat Girl Hedonist.
Below, Garcia has kindly shared her recipe for her churrasco steak toston nachos; that's a total chef's kiss.
Credit: Fat Girl Hedonist / Cari Garcia
Churrasco Steak Toston Nachos
Ingredients:
- 20 cooked tostones (recipe below)
- One 8-10 oz cooked churrasco steak, cut into thin slices (recipe below)
- ⅓ cup of chimichurri aioli (recipe below)
- ½ cup of shredded Oaxaca cheese
- ⅓ cup of pico de gallo (recipe below)
- ½ a Hass avocado, chopped
Tostones
- 4 large green plantains, peeled and cut into 1-inch slices
- ½ cup of vegetable oil
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
Churrasco steak
- 1 lb of skirt steak
- ½ cup of Cuban mojo
- Pinch of salt, to taste
Chimichurri aioli
- ½ cup of flat-leaf parsley
- ¼ cup of cilantro
- 2 cloves of garlic
- Juice of half a lime
- 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
- ¼ teaspoon of black pepper
- ¼ cup of olive oil
- ½ teaspoon of oregano
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
Pico de gallo
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- ½ a red onion, chopped
- Juice of half a lime
- 1 tablespoon of minced cilantro
- ½ tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Let's start by marinating the steak. Place your skirt steak in a large storage bag along with your Cuban mojo. Seal your storage bag and place it in the refrigerator while you prep your other ingredients (about 30 minutes to one hour).
- Next, we are preparing our pico de gallo. Combine all of the ingredients, stir and place them in an airtight container. Keep the container in the refrigerator until you're ready to assemble the nachos.
- Next, let's get the chimichurri aioli ready. In a food processor, place the parsley, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, vinegar, salt, pepper, olive oil, and oregano. Pulse the items in the food processor until the garlic, parsley, and cilantro have been minced, and everything has been well combined. In a medium bowl, pour your freshly made chimichurri and the mayonnaise. Whisk it all together until it's a delicious light green aioli. Then cover it up and place it in the fridge.
- Fill a large skillet with the ½ cup of vegetable oil and heat over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, fry the plantain slices for approximately three to five minutes, turning once, just long enough to make them soft.
- Remove the plantains and drain on paper towels. Use a plantain press or a brown paper bag folded over to smash the plantains to about half their thickness. Let the oil come to a high heat.
- Fry once again, turning occasionally, until golden brown on both sides. Remove and place the plantains on a plate that has been lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil. Sprinkle with salt.
- Grab a grill pan or separate skillet and place over medium-high heat. Sprinkle steak on both sides with salt and pepper. Cook steak, flipping, until golden brown, about five minutes for medium. Once cooked, place the steak on a cutting board and allow to rest while you begin assembling your nachos.
- On a large serving plate, start assembling the nachos. Place the first layer of tostones, the a thin layer of the shredded Oaxaca cheese, and a sprinkle of pico de gallo. Repeat the layering process until you've used all of your tostones.
- Cut your churrasco about ½ inch thick slices and spread over the top of the tostones with the remainder of the cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado pieces. Finally, drizzle the chimichurri aioli over the top of the churrasco steak toston nachos.