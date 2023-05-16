This nacho recipe by Cari Garcia of the Fat Girl Hedonist is set to blow your opinionated tías and primas away.

As spring ends and summer hastily approaches, folks are looking at recipes to make them feel like they are in vacation mode.

From margaritas to fresh fish recipes and everything in between, bellies are getting hungry for sunnier fare.

Already ahead of the curve is Cari Garcia, a certified Chica Boss, recipe maker, and the beauty and brains behind the website Fat Girl Hedonist.

Below, Garcia has kindly shared her recipe for her churrasco steak toston nachos; that's a total chef's kiss.

Churrasco Steak Toston Nachos by Cari Garcia Credit: Fat Girl Hedonist / Cari Garcia

Churrasco Steak Toston Nachos

Ingredients:

20 cooked tostones (recipe below)

One 8-10 oz cooked churrasco steak, cut into thin slices (recipe below)

⅓ cup of chimichurri aioli (recipe below)

½ cup of shredded Oaxaca cheese

⅓ cup of pico de gallo (recipe below)

½ a Hass avocado, chopped

Tostones

4 large green plantains, peeled and cut into 1-inch slices

½ cup of vegetable oil

¼ teaspoon of salt

Churrasco steak

1 lb of skirt steak

½ cup of Cuban mojo

Pinch of salt, to taste

Chimichurri aioli

½ cup of flat-leaf parsley

¼ cup of cilantro

2 cloves of garlic

Juice of half a lime

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of black pepper

¼ cup of olive oil

½ teaspoon of oregano

½ cup of mayonnaise

Pico de gallo

1 large tomato, chopped

½ a red onion, chopped

Juice of half a lime

1 tablespoon of minced cilantro

½ tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce

1 clove of garlic, minced

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions: