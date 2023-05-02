From tartare to tacos and more, these three recipes are packing on the flavor and will become everyone's favorite dish at your Mother's Day table.

May is here and with it comes more beautiful weather, warming spring temperatures, and one of the most important days of the year: Mother's Day.

Mamás already do so much for their children, so this Mother's Day, delight her with some deliciously fun tuna recipes that will leave her (and everyone else) wanting more.

From a savory ceviche de atun to a tuna tartare that packs on a kick, the below recipes will quickly become a favorite of whole family.

Tuna Ceviche Mayami Wynwood's Ceviche de Atun | Credit: Mayami Wynwood

Ceviche de Atun by Mayami Wynwood

Ingredients:

Ceviche

3 oz of Tuna (medium diced)

.10 oz of EVOO (for tuna dressing)

.50 oz of lemon

.1 oz of salt

2.5 oz of sangrita (see sub recipe)

1 oz of tequila blanco (mixed in with the sangrita)

4 pieces of smoked cucumber balls (use a melon baller and smoker)

10 pieces of pearl onions (sliced rings)

1 piece of radish (fine julienne and put in ice water)

.5 oz of micro cilantro (for garnish)

1 piece of Chiltepin chile (toasted and ground)

Ring mold

Sangrita

16 pieces of tomatoes (partially burnt on a comal)

1 oz of Worcestershire sauce

1 oz of soy sauce

1 oz of Maggi

1 oz of Valentina hot sauce

1 oz of salt

3 oz of lime juice

3 drops of cilantro juice (freshly juiced and put into a dropper)

Directions:

The tuna is cut fresh in a noodle form. Season the tuna with EVOO and Maldon salt. Place the sangrita in the middle of the bowl and mix in the tequila blanco and chile chiltepin. Use a ring mold going around to build the tuna mix. Garnish with cilantro leaves and radish julienne. Burn the tomatoes on the plancha. Once burnt, pass through the vegetable juicer (or blender and strain). Combine all the ingredients except the lime juice. Lime juice gets put to order.

Tuna Tartare Tuna Tartare by LPM Restaurant & Bar | Credit: LPM Restaurant & Bar

Tuna Tartare by LPM Restaurant & Bar

Ingredients

Dressing

800 grams of ketchup

33 grams of lemon juice

70 grams of creamed horseradish

40 grams of grated horseradish

Assembly

100 grams of Bluefin Tuna (loin and belly ratio to change based on needs)

Maldon salt

25 grams of dressing

Shallots

Capers

Cornichon, brunoise

Finishing

Pickled daikon rounds

Quail Egg (season with Maldon Sea Salt)

Fried pay de feuille

½ spoon of caviar

Finishing oil

Chives

Black Pepper

Directions:

Mix everything in the bowl. Top with egg yolk and fried pay de feuille.

Tuna Tacos Tuna Tacos from OkeyDokey | Credit: OkeyDokey

Tuna Tacos by MAC at OkeyDokey

Ingredients:

Tuna

100 grams of Top Loin #1 Tuna, medium dice, keep refrigerated

15 grams of Hass Avocado, medium dice, keep refrigerated

Ginger Soy Sauce

60 grams of ginger

120 grams of white soy sauce

6 grams of low-sodium soy sauce

12 grams of mirin

Aji Amarillo Sauce

70 grams of Aji Amarillo paste

45 grams of Japanese garlic paste

50 grams of yuzu juice

30 grams of Japanese mayonnaise

.5 grams of salt

Gyoza Skin

3 pieces of Gyoza skins

2 grams of cilantro microgreen

Directions:

Ginger Soy Sauce

Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and purée until thoroughly incorporated.

Gyoza Skin

Place gyoza skins in taco fryer racks fry at 360°F for 125 seconds, drain and let cool.

Tuna Tartare