Fresh, Fun, and Delicious: 3 Tuna Recipes to Delight Your Palate this Mother's Day
From tartare to tacos and more, these three recipes are packing on the flavor and will become everyone's favorite dish at your Mother's Day table.
May is here and with it comes more beautiful weather, warming spring temperatures, and one of the most important days of the year: Mother's Day.
Mamás already do so much for their children, so this Mother's Day, delight her with some deliciously fun tuna recipes that will leave her (and everyone else) wanting more.
From a savory ceviche de atun to a tuna tartare that packs on a kick, the below recipes will quickly become a favorite of whole family.
| Credit: Mayami Wynwood
Ceviche de Atun by Mayami Wynwood
Ingredients:
Ceviche
- 3 oz of Tuna (medium diced)
- .10 oz of EVOO (for tuna dressing)
- .50 oz of lemon
- .1 oz of salt
- 2.5 oz of sangrita (see sub recipe)
- 1 oz of tequila blanco (mixed in with the sangrita)
- 4 pieces of smoked cucumber balls (use a melon baller and smoker)
- 10 pieces of pearl onions (sliced rings)
- 1 piece of radish (fine julienne and put in ice water)
- .5 oz of micro cilantro (for garnish)
- 1 piece of Chiltepin chile (toasted and ground)
- Ring mold
Sangrita
- 16 pieces of tomatoes (partially burnt on a comal)
- 1 oz of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 oz of soy sauce
- 1 oz of Maggi
- 1 oz of Valentina hot sauce
- 1 oz of salt
- 3 oz of lime juice
- 3 drops of cilantro juice (freshly juiced and put into a dropper)
Directions:
- The tuna is cut fresh in a noodle form. Season the tuna with EVOO and Maldon salt.
- Place the sangrita in the middle of the bowl and mix in the tequila blanco and chile chiltepin.
- Use a ring mold going around to build the tuna mix. Garnish with cilantro leaves and radish julienne.
- Burn the tomatoes on the plancha. Once burnt, pass through the vegetable juicer (or blender and strain).
- Combine all the ingredients except the lime juice. Lime juice gets put to order.
| Credit: LPM Restaurant & Bar
Tuna Tartare by LPM Restaurant & Bar
Ingredients
Dressing
- 800 grams of ketchup
- 33 grams of lemon juice
- 70 grams of creamed horseradish
- 40 grams of grated horseradish
Assembly
- 100 grams of Bluefin Tuna (loin and belly ratio to change based on needs)
- Maldon salt
- 25 grams of dressing
- Shallots
- Capers
- Cornichon, brunoise
Finishing
- Pickled daikon rounds
- Quail Egg (season with Maldon Sea Salt)
- Fried pay de feuille
- ½ spoon of caviar
- Finishing oil
- Chives
- Black Pepper
Directions:
- Mix everything in the bowl.
- Top with egg yolk and fried pay de feuille.
| Credit: OkeyDokey
Tuna Tacos by MAC at OkeyDokey
Ingredients:
Tuna
- 100 grams of Top Loin #1 Tuna, medium dice, keep refrigerated
- 15 grams of Hass Avocado, medium dice, keep refrigerated
Ginger Soy Sauce
- 60 grams of ginger
- 120 grams of white soy sauce
- 6 grams of low-sodium soy sauce
- 12 grams of mirin
Aji Amarillo Sauce
- 70 grams of Aji Amarillo paste
- 45 grams of Japanese garlic paste
- 50 grams of yuzu juice
- 30 grams of Japanese mayonnaise
- .5 grams of salt
Gyoza Skin
- 3 pieces of Gyoza skins
- 2 grams of cilantro microgreen
Directions:
Ginger Soy Sauce
- Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and purée until thoroughly incorporated.
Gyoza Skin
- Place gyoza skins in taco fryer racks fry at 360°F for 125 seconds, drain and let cool.
Tuna Tartare
- In a cold mixing bowl add tuna, avocado, and 25 grams of ginger soy sauce, and mix thoroughly.
- Spoon gently into Gyoza Tacos, and place 1/2 teaspoon of Aji Amarillo sauce on top of each taco.
- Place two pieces of cilantro micro mix on each taco.
- Serve immediately