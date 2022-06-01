Step Up Your Nail Game With these 8 Mani Inspos Perfect for Summer

Por Laura Acosta Junio 01, 2022
Credit: Instagram/@Disseynails/@Lightslacquer

Whether it's for Pride or a day by the pool, we've compiled a list of the picture-perfect inspo you need for your #HotChicaSummer manicure.

Painted With Pride

Whether you're flaunting your own flag, representing the LGBTQ+ community or showing you're a proud ally, you can't go wrong with this rainbow set perfect for Pride month.

Do It Yourself

Looking to paint your own nails at home? Go for a new, summery polish shade like this vibrant sky blue.

Gilded Glam

Get inspired by J.Lo's nude set embellished with a touch of gold done by manicurist to the stars, Tom Bachik.

Neon Swirls

Get a swirl of your favorite shades on a nude backdrop and give every summer look a pop of color.

Delicate Florals

Looking for something more subtle? We love this Japanese-inspired pink and green look.

Pastel Dreams

Hearts and swirls join forces in this cute mani painted with Lights Lacquer's new Care Bear collection.

Beach Day

This glittering set is perfect for relaxing by the shore or dreaming of a beach vaycay.

French With a Twist

Try a spin on the classic with green tips, white daisies and sparking gems.

