Step Up Your Nail Game With these 8 Mani Inspos Perfect for Summer
Whether it's for Pride or a day by the pool, we've compiled a list of the picture-perfect inspo you need for your #HotChicaSummer manicure.
Painted With Pride
Whether you're flaunting your own flag, representing the LGBTQ+ community or showing you're a proud ally, you can't go wrong with this rainbow set perfect for Pride month.
Do It Yourself
Looking to paint your own nails at home? Go for a new, summery polish shade like this vibrant sky blue.
Gilded Glam
Get inspired by J.Lo's nude set embellished with a touch of gold done by manicurist to the stars, Tom Bachik.
Neon Swirls
Get a swirl of your favorite shades on a nude backdrop and give every summer look a pop of color.
Delicate Florals
Looking for something more subtle? We love this Japanese-inspired pink and green look.
Pastel Dreams
Hearts and swirls join forces in this cute mani painted with Lights Lacquer's new Care Bear collection.
Beach Day
This glittering set is perfect for relaxing by the shore or dreaming of a beach vaycay.
French With a Twist
Try a spin on the classic with green tips, white daisies and sparking gems.