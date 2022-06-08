Keep Your Curls Tight This Summer With These Frizz-Fighting Products

Por Laura Acosta Junio 08, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Is the summer heat getting to your hair already? Lock your look in place and protect those curls all season long. For this week's installment of #HotChicaSummer, we are compiling a list of all the best hair care products for curly-haired chicas.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Perfect Seal

Credit: Courtesy

A light oil, like the argan oil in this smoothing serum, helps seal your hair from the elements, ensuring your style stays all day long.

Rhyme & Reason, Hair Smooth Serum, $8.99, target.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Climate Proof

Credit: Courtesy

Did you know pollution might be affecting your hair's ability to hold a curl?

Fight off unwanted buildup with an antioxidant-rich curl cream.

Climaplex, Curl Defining Cream, $9.99, target.com

3 de 7

Air Dry Miracle

Credit: Courtesy

Smooth and define your hair without losing your natural curl pattern.

Plus, there's limited-edition packaging that's perfect for Pride.

JVN Hair, Pride Air Dry Cream, $24, jvnhair.com

Anuncio

4 de 7

Ultimate Hydration

Credit: Courtesy

Humidity plays a big part in frizzy hair, but so does dryness!

Help repair damage and prevent future breakage with this nourishing mask.

Rizos Curls, Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask, $29.99, rizoscurls.com

5 de 7

Post-Pool

Credit: Courtesy

If you're going to the beach or pool this summer, you may notice your hair feels a bit different after you swim.

Swap your regular shampoo for a clarifying option once a week to help your texture get back to normal.

Odele, Clarifying Shampoo, $14.69, target.com

6 de 7

Total Protection

Credit: Courtesy

The sun can be damaging to your hair, especially if its color treated.

Try using a hair mist with SPF before your next day in the sun.

COOLA, Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, $26, revolve.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Silky Smooth

Credit: Courtesy

Looking to take things to the next level?

This at-home keratin treatment won't permanently straighten your hair, but it will make your tresses more manageable if you're a fan of heat styling.

Gussi Hair, At-Home Keratin Treatment Kit, $65, amazon.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta