Keep Your Curls Tight This Summer With These Frizz-Fighting Products
Is the summer heat getting to your hair already? Lock your look in place and protect those curls all season long. For this week's installment of #HotChicaSummer, we are compiling a list of all the best hair care products for curly-haired chicas.
Perfect Seal
A light oil, like the argan oil in this smoothing serum, helps seal your hair from the elements, ensuring your style stays all day long.
Rhyme & Reason, Hair Smooth Serum, $8.99, target.com
Climate Proof
Did you know pollution might be affecting your hair's ability to hold a curl?
Fight off unwanted buildup with an antioxidant-rich curl cream.
Climaplex, Curl Defining Cream, $9.99, target.com
Air Dry Miracle
Smooth and define your hair without losing your natural curl pattern.
Plus, there's limited-edition packaging that's perfect for Pride.
JVN Hair, Pride Air Dry Cream, $24, jvnhair.com
Ultimate Hydration
Humidity plays a big part in frizzy hair, but so does dryness!
Help repair damage and prevent future breakage with this nourishing mask.
Rizos Curls, Vitamin C Hair Repair Mask, $29.99, rizoscurls.com
Post-Pool
If you're going to the beach or pool this summer, you may notice your hair feels a bit different after you swim.
Swap your regular shampoo for a clarifying option once a week to help your texture get back to normal.
Odele, Clarifying Shampoo, $14.69, target.com
Total Protection
The sun can be damaging to your hair, especially if its color treated.
Try using a hair mist with SPF before your next day in the sun.
COOLA, Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, $26, revolve.com
Silky Smooth
Looking to take things to the next level?
This at-home keratin treatment won't permanently straighten your hair, but it will make your tresses more manageable if you're a fan of heat styling.
Gussi Hair, At-Home Keratin Treatment Kit, $65, amazon.com