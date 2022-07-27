3 Refreshing Agave-Based Drinks that'll Leave You Feeling Feliz

Continue living your best #HotChicaSummer life with these three cocktails.
Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Julio 27, 2022
Anuncio

The summer is heating up, so finding ways to cool off and have fun has never been more important.

From cooling spritzes to coffee-based cocktails, the below recipes will help you set the tone for your #HotChicaSummer in the best way.

Credit: Ojo de Tigre

Tiger Lily

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz Ojo de Tigre
  • 5 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 2 oz Ginger Beer

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Pineapple slice or lime

Preparation:

  1. Build all ingredients over ice in a Highball Glass.
  2. Garnish with a pineapple slice or lime.
Credit: Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

Paloma Negra

Ingredients: 

  • 1 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 1 oz El Tequileño Blanco
  • 1 oz pink grapefruit juice
  • Soda
  • Salt

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge

Preparation:

  1. Salt rim the glass and combine ingredients (sans soda).
  2. Add ice and top with soda.
  3. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge. 
Credit: Teremana

Teremana Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 2 oz Lemonade
  • .25 tsp Grenadine
  • 2 oz Soda Water

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Lemon wheel

Preparation:

  1. Combine Teremana Blanco, lemonade and soda water in a highball glass with cube ice.
  2. Top with grenadine.
