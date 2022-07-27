3 Refreshing Agave-Based Drinks that'll Leave You Feeling Feliz
Continue living your best #HotChicaSummer life with these three cocktails.
The summer is heating up, so finding ways to cool off and have fun has never been more important.
From cooling spritzes to coffee-based cocktails, the below recipes will help you set the tone for your #HotChicaSummer in the best way.
Credit: Ojo de Tigre
Tiger Lily
Ingredients:
- 5 oz Ojo de Tigre
- 5 oz Pineapple Juice
- 2 oz Ginger Beer
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Pineapple slice or lime
Preparation:
- Build all ingredients over ice in a Highball Glass.
- Garnish with a pineapple slice or lime.
Credit: Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
Paloma Negra
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz El Tequileño Blanco
- 1 oz pink grapefruit juice
- Soda
- Salt
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Grapefruit wedge
Preparation:
- Salt rim the glass and combine ingredients (sans soda).
- Add ice and top with soda.
- Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Credit: Teremana
Teremana Spritz
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Teremana Blanco
- 2 oz Lemonade
- .25 tsp Grenadine
- 2 oz Soda Water
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Lemon wheel
Preparation:
- Combine Teremana Blanco, lemonade and soda water in a highball glass with cube ice.
- Top with grenadine.