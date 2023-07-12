From using fresh ingredients to making your cocktail light and airy, these pros share their go-to tips for creating a memorable summer beverage.

Making the perfect summer cocktail can sometimes seem difficult. What ingredients do you use? Should you use rum or tequila?

Thankfully, the following six cocktail-making pros have perfected the art of creating exceptional summer drinks that are equal parts refreshing and delicious.

Check out their suggestions below and their go-to cocktail they'll be sipping on all summer.

Cuban Daiquiri by Cari Garcia Cari Garcia, creator behind Fat Girl Hedonist, shares her recipe for a Cuban Daiquiri. | Credit: Cuban Daiquiri by Cari Garcia

As a mom, Cari García, the creator and recipe maker behind Fat Girl Hedonist, enjoys making quick and easy cocktails because she doesn't "have time for an overly complicated" recipe.

Whether you're a busy mom, a single chica looking for a fun pool party cocktail or want to maximize your time, García's Cuban Daiquiri is the perfect summer cocktail.

"It's a limeade in alcoholic form, a refreshing drink that's perfect for sipping under the hot summer sun," the Colombian American content creator explains.

Suggested Cocktail: Cuban Daiquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz Cuban white rum

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz lime juice freshly squeezed

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, add ice, simple syrup, lime juice and rum. Cover and shake. Strain the ice and pour the cocktail into the glass. Garnish with a lime wedge if desired.

GUAVARITA DE MAYO The Key Club in Miami, FL, shares their go-to summer cocktail: The Guavarita. | Credit: The Key Club

Alessandro Carter, the bartender at The Key Club, tells People Chica, "Miami is known for its Latin heritage and culture; one of the key ingredients you'll see everywhere is guava."

"The Guavarita is the perfect summer cocktail that represents the Latin community. It's like sipping a little piece of Miami and what we know best. What I look for in the perfect summer cocktail are fresh ingredients, a little heat, and a smooth reposado tequila that allows me to have more than one," he details.

Suggested Cocktail: The Guavarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Jah Mama Agave

1 oz Strawberry Guava Puree

Directions:

Add ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Rim half of a rocks glass with Guava Salt (tajin also works). Double strain into a rocks glass and top off with ice. Garnish with a dehydrated guava slice. Kick back and enjoy the sun

Freshly Squeezed cocktail by Okeydokey Miami Okeydokey Miami shares their go-to summer cocktail recipe: Freshly Squeezed. | Credit: Okeydokey Miami

Mikey Franze, a bartender at Okeydokey Miami of Cuban descent, suggests keeping summer cocktails "light and refreshing."

On how to prepare the cocktail, Franze suggests "you should shake the tins vertically instead of shaking horizontally," noting that you should "shake" your cocktail shaker "for about 10-15 seconds or until you feel condensation on the outside of the shaker."

Suggested Cocktail: Freshly Squeezed

Ingredients:

2 Strawberries

5-6 mint leaves

1.5 oz Haku Vodka

1 oz St-Germain

0.5 oz Honey Syrup

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Directions:

Muddle strawberries and mint leaves. Then add vodka, St-Germain, honey syrup, and fresh lime juice. Hard shake and then double strain into a Highball glass with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig, dehydrated lime, and half a strawberry.

Beach Walk cocktail by MILA MILA shares it's go-to summer cocktail: Beach Walk. | Credit: Courtesy of MILA

Dallys Cruz, lead bartender at MILA, says, "When it comes to summer cocktails, I like to use vibrant and tropical ingredients to complement the hot Miami weather. MILA's crisp and refreshing Beach Walk offers a fruity balance just in time for the summer season."

Cruz notes that the flavor profile for Beach Walk will "satisfy anyone," specifically "those seeking a twist on the classic Piña Colada."

Suggested Cocktail: Beach Walk

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka

0.25 oz or a teaspoon of Coconut Rum

0.5 oz Midori Melon Liqueur

0.25 oz Honey 1oz Pineapple Juice

0.75 or 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Topped with 3 oz of Yuzu Lime Soda

Directions:

In a mixer, add vodka, coconut rum, melon liquor, honey, pineapple juice, and lemon juice. Shake generously. Pour the mixture into a glass and add Yuzu lime soda. Ready to serve!

Spicy Mango Habanero Margarita from The Henry Miami The Henry Miami shares it's go-to summer cocktail: Spicy Mango Habanero Margarita. | Credit: The Henry Miami

Carlos Caruncho, bartender at The Henry Miami, asserts there is no better way "to beat the heat on a hot summer day" than with a delicious margarita.

"Our Spicy Mango Habanero Margarita combines the sweetness of fresh mango purée with a zippy habanero hot sauce. When making margaritas, we always suggest using fresh lime juice and additive-free tequila, and for an added tang, throw some Tajin salt on the rim," Caruncho adds.

Suggested Cocktail: Spicy Mango Habanero Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Mango Habanero Syrup

0.75 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz Silver Tequila

One fresh lime

Fresno Chile Coins

Tajin

Ice

Directions:

Add Tajin to the rim of the glass. Next add all ingredients, lime juice, mango habanero syrup, Cointreau, silver tequila, and fresh lime into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour into tall glass and garnish with lime and Fresno Chile Coins.

The Guajiro cocktail from Calle Dragones Calle Dragones shares it's go-to summer cocktail: The Guajiro. | Credit: Courtesy of Calle Dragones

Borja Goikoetxea, beverage director at Calle Dragones, explains that "it is always important to try to find textures that are light, like soda or prosecco" because it'll give the drink "a sensation of freshness."

"One can also play around with citrus fruits or fruits that have a bit of acid, like passion fruit, green apple, grapefruit [and] raspberries. The aromatic herbs help us bring freshness to the cocktails as well [like] mint [and] basil," Goikoetxea adds.

Suggested Cocktail: The Guajiro

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal

0.5 oz Tamarindo

0.5 oz Triple Sec

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Rim glass with Tajin

Directions: