6 Beauty Products to Help You Look and Feel Flawless This Summer

Summer has arrived, and everyone is looking to chill out by the pool, beach, or lake to cool off.

Whether you want to feel your best while wearing a bikini or looking to avoid chafing while rocking your favorite shorts, the below beauty products will help you achieve all your summer goals.

Red Pantz Face & Body Sugar Scrub Credit: Courtesy of Red Pantz

Red Pantz's Face & Body Sugar Scrub

With all the sun folks will be getting, they'll need products that are both effective and nourishing for the skin.

This organic face and body scrub comes with a spatula applicator and is made with cane sugar, olive oil, and essential oils like lavender, bergamot, peppermint, and rose.

Red Pantz, Face & Body Sugar Scrub, $19, redpantz.com

Venus Gillette Miami Collection razor Credit: Diana Zapata

Gillette Venus' Miami Collection

For folks who dare to go bare when it comes to body hair can look to Gillette Venus' Miami collection.

With colors reminiscent of eternal summer, this razor pack comes with two additional blade refills with moisture bars to ensure the smoothest of shaves.

Gillette Venus, Miami Collection, $9.97, walmart.com

Megababe Thigh Rescue Credit: Megababe

Megababe's Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick

Whether you're wearing a skirt, skort, shorts, or dress, thigh friction is no joke—especially during the summer.

Megababe's Thigh Rescue glides onto the skin super smooth and is made with aloe, pomegranate seed extract, orange oil, ginger root extract, and grapeseed oil.

Megababe, Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick, $14, megababebeauty.com

Flamingo's body hair removal cream Credit: Flamingo

Flamingo's Body Hair Removal Cream

Sometimes shaving isn't something your skin may like, so Flamingo's Body Hair Removal Cream is just what the derm ordered.

This dermatologist-tested cream is safe for sensitive skin and has a spatula for a touch-free application. It works great for the underarms, legs, stomach area, bikini line, and arms, keeping them smooth for six to seven days.

Flamingo, Body Hair Removal Cream, $9.50, shopflamingo.com

Braun's Silk-Expert Pro 5 IPL Credit: Braun

Braun's Silk-Expert Pro 5 IPL

If you're looking for something a bit more long-term regarding hair removal, Braun's Silk-Expert Pro 5 IPL may be just what you need.

Silk-Expert Pro 5 IPL is an at-home Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) hair removal device that seeks out the melanin in the follicle to help break the re-growth cycle to help reduce the appearance of hair over time.

Braun, Silk-Expert Pro 5 IPL, $429.99, us.braun.com

Megababe's dust bust Credit: Megababe

Megababe's Bust Dust

Some dresses require a no-bra approach, which can get slightly uncomfortable during the summer.