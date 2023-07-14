BIPOC Kids at Disadvantage When It Comes to Swimming, Here's How to Change That
Summertime calls for time spent by the water, but it's important to keep everyone safe. The USA Swimming Foundation conducted a national study and found that BIPOC kids were at a disadvantage when it came to swimming. Here's how to help curb that, per a swimming pro.
BIPOC Kids More Likely to Not Know How to Swim
According to the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of African American and 45% of Hispanic/Latino kids will have little to no swimming skills compared to 40% of Caucasian children.
Parent's Swimming Knowledge Affects that of Kids
If the parents don't know how to swim, this could create a direct correlation to whether or not their child becomes swim proficient.
The USA Swimming Foundation found that 78% of African-American children, 67% of Caucasian children and 62% of Hispanic/Latino children will have no or low swimming skills if their parents aren't swimming competent or proficient.
Family Economics Play a Role in Swimming Proficiency
The study also found that when households had an overall income under $50,000 a year, 79% of children will not be swim competent or proficient.
But the YMCA notes that there are ways to curb any issues around swimming.
Ask Permission Before Entering the Pool
Lindsay Mondick, Director of Innovative Priorities, Movement Engagement and Aquatic Safety at YMCA of the USA, explains that parents can put in place the simple safeguard of having their kids ask for permission before getting into a pool, beach or lake.
"From bathtubs, to oceans to a backyard pool, kids should understand the importance of asking permission before they enter the water," Mondick explains.
Find Your Designated Water Watcher
"Whenever children are in or around water, make sure an adult is identified as the official Water Watcher," Mondick notes.
The swimming practices expert details that this person will be "tasked with keeping an active eye on and supervising everyone around or in a body of water, with no distractions" whatsoever.
Implement a Buddy System
Like many situations in life, it's always a good practice to have a buddy near by—Mondick says swimming is no different.
"Never let your kids swim alone, despite how strong of a swimmer they seem or claim to be. The buddy system exists for a reason," she begins.
Mondick adds, "Before you leave for the pool or beach, designate specific swimming buddies for everyone in your group, even yourself. No one is too old for water safety!"
Wear the Proper Swim Attire
"Swimsuits and sunscreen are not the only things kids should be sporting around the pool this summer. Coast Guard-approved life jackets should be used to keep kids safe, in or around any body of water," Mondick asserts.
She also details that water toys like inflatable floats and pool noodles should not be considered "as safety equipment."
Steer Clear of Breath-Holding Contests
Mondick firmly points out that children should not participate in breath-holding contests when playing in water.
"Breath-holding contests are a common pool game but can also be dangerous. Do not encourage a child to hold their breath for a long time while swimming, as it can lead to complications and a possible emergency," Mondick concludes.