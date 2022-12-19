Many people who may be considering suicide discuss their thoughts or give indirect signals of their intentions.

Per HelpGuide.Org, one of the best ways to help prevent this course of action is to spot warning signs and address them.

Some signs include things like talking or writing about death, saying goodbye unexpectedly, seeking items that could be used in a suicide attempts including weapons and drugs, and expressions of hopelessness.

Other signs include sudden mood swings or changes in personality, loss of interest in daily activities and folks neglecting their overall appearance.