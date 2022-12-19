How to Spot Suicidal Warning Signs and 5 Ways to Help Others Reclaim their Life
When life seems like too much to bear, suicide can appear as a solution for escaping the suffering many may feel upon losing hope for better days. This #MondayMotivation, we're sharing five expert tips on how you can help yourself or someone who may be at risk.
Understanding Suicide
According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1 million people die from suicide on a yearly basis.
This year alone celebrities such as Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Kailia Posey and Cheslie Kryst have shed light on the pain and suffering individuals may be facing, even if they do not appear to be.
HelpGuide.Org states that almost everyone who attempts suicide has given some kind of clue or warning that may indicate serious feelings.
Recognize the Warning Signs
Many people who may be considering suicide discuss their thoughts or give indirect signals of their intentions.
Per HelpGuide.Org, one of the best ways to help prevent this course of action is to spot warning signs and address them.
Some signs include things like talking or writing about death, saying goodbye unexpectedly, seeking items that could be used in a suicide attempts including weapons and drugs, and expressions of hopelessness.
Other signs include sudden mood swings or changes in personality, loss of interest in daily activities and folks neglecting their overall appearance.
Speak Up
Whether you find yourself having these thoughts or have picked up on warning signs within others, say something. The sooner you can discuss suicidal thoughts or feelings, the faster you can help.
Additionally, showing that you care or coming to someone that you care for can help provide relief from pent-up emotions, thoughts and feelings.
If you're talking to a person that may be considering suicide, make sure you talk to them without judgement and offer them hope for the future. It is imperative that you avoid arguing, blaming or becoming angry during the conversation.
Have a Crisis Plan Ready
Psychiatry.org states that there are ways in which you can evaluate the immediate danger of a suicidal person. People with the highest risk of suicide are those who have already come up with a plan and are ready to carry it out.
If you assess that a suicide attempt is imminent, call your local crisis center or 911.
Some questions you can ask to assess risk and carry out a crisis plan may include:
- Do you have a suicide plan?
- Do you already have the means to carry out your plans? Is there anything specific you've been thinking about?
- When would you carry out your plan?
- Do you have intentions of taking your own life?
Offer Care and Support
Simply saying "I'm here for you" is not enough. Text, call and follow-up with anyone you have learned that is expriencing suicidal thoughts.
You can also be proactive in inviting them out, exercising with them or even helping them come up with ways in which they can improve their lifestyle.
Get Professional Help
There are crisis centers and mental health professionals ready to provide people considering suicide with the help they need.
Call your local crisis line and ask for referrals, support groups and more that specialize in suicide prevention.
Additionally, encouraging suicidal individuals to continuously see a mental health professional can make a world of difference. You can further assist them by taking them to their appointments.
The Crisis Hotline Can Save a Life
If you are having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is within the United States, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK), text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text HOME to 741741 to receive bilingual help from the Crisis Text Line.
U.S. veterans can reach out to Veterans Crisis Line, call 800-273-8255 or text 838255.
You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.
Go here for resources outside the U.S.