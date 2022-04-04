April is Stress Awareness Month, These 5 Podcasts Will Help You Rest, Relax and Unwind

Stress can be stressful, which is why the month of April was dedicated to bring awareness to this chronic emotion (yes, Stress Awareness Month is a thing).

According to the American Psychological Association, more than three-quarters of adults report symptoms of stress, including headache, tiredness or sleeping problems.

People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts that feature meditation experts, wellness tips and meditations to help you find relief from anxiety, stress and tension so you can embrace your present with greater peace of mind.

Mixed Race woman laying on bed listening to music on cell phone with headphones Credit: Getty Images / JGI/Jamie Grill

The Morning Ritual by Lilly Balch - English

Lilly Balch is your host in this meditation podcast meant to bring ease and balance to your daily life. Each episode comes with a meditation practice focused on centering you, so that you can incorporate more joy into your mornings and create rituals to help you unwind.

Vibrando Alto by Vero Fuentes - Spanish

Get ready to open your heart and heal your soul. Host Vero Fuentes provides tools, tips and stories to help you gain knowledge that will help you connect with your intuition and gain clarity of your life processes.

Heart Wisdom by Jack Kornfield - English

Tap into the wisdom of finding freedom from self-judgement, unhappiness and stressful situations with this podcast. Jack Kornfield mixes Buddhist practices with other mystical traditions to bring you episodes that will help you face world issues with a new point of view.

Espero que te quieras by Elisa Gómez Glez - Spanish

Host Elisa Gómez is sharing her best advice, personal anecdotes and lessons to help you grow as a person. Each episode wants to inspire you to find your center and tackle life's twists and turns with more compassion and ease.

A todos nos pasa by The Mind Community - Spanish