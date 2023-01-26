In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Euphoria actress dives into the lessons she learned while on the set of her latest film.

A fact of life is that each new experience will teach us a lesson about ourselves—something that rings true for Euphoria actress Storm Reid.

Missing, which was released nationwide on January 20, follows the story of June as she goes on the search for her missing mother, a journey that leads her down a twisty path to the discovery of deep family secrets.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Reid explains how working on Missing has helped her grow as a performer.

Nia Long in "Missing" Nia Long in "Missing." | Credit: Missing

At its heart, Missing is a story about love and conviction. Your character, June, proves to be extremely resourceful and determined. She also goes through a lot of emotions. What was it like preparing to bring June to life?

Yeah, I mean, I love playing June because, at the end of the day, she's just a young girl trying to figure it out. And I love to be able to see her emotional and character arc through the movie. And even though she has to go on this journey to find her mom.

She learned some surprising things about herself, [and] about her family. And like you said, it's about family, love, conviction, [and] self-discovery. So I love when things are entertaining, but also have a purpose and a message.

Missing was filmed in an unconventional style. What was it like filming and what did you learn about yourself throughout this process?

Yeah, it was the most challenging role I've had thus far because of the technical aspects, but I think it made me stronger as an actress. And in the end, and even though I wasn't used to, you know, operating the camera by myself sometimes or filming on a phone computer or a watch, like I said, it pushed me and it gave me some skills and some confidence that I didn't have before. So, I'm thankful for it.

Storm Reid and Megan Suri in "Missing" Storm Reid and Megan Suri in "Missing." | Credit: Missing

What do you hope the audience takes away after watching the film?

I think it goes back to my point earlier, like, I hope audiences are exhilarated and they are trying to figure out the mystery and they're on the edge of their seats while watching it and obviously entertained.