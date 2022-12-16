Give a Little Extra Holiday Love With These 11 Stocking Stuffers
Gifts under the tree are always a hit, but nothing beats opening the special treats inside of stockings. This holiday season, People Chica has selected 11 items to surprise your loved ones with.
heyday Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amplify the music in your life with heyday's portable Bluetooth speaker with designs from Diane Guzman. The speaker is rechargeable and comes with a USB cable.
You can enjoy up to six hours of uninterrupted play on a single charge and carry it anywhere you like. Additionally, the speaker has been IPX4 rated for water resistance.
heyday, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $15.99, target.com
Luna Magic Goddess Palette
Give the gift of beauty and vibrancy this holiday season with Luna Magic's Goddess Palette.
With nine vibrant and shimmery shades, this rich, pigmented formula is perfect for bold and creative evening looks.
Luna Magic, Goddess Palette, $15.99, target.com
Idea Chic Mulling Spices
Send your loved ones a gift that touches the heart with Idea Chic. Their Mulling Spices Sachet is a perfectly sentimental touch that can be paired with gorgeous and sensitive stationary.
Idea Chic, Mulling Spices, $4.35, ideachic.net
Maya J Jewelery
Keep it classy with Maya J Jewelry as the bracelet hair ties pull a double duty.
Easily mix and match with other bracelets you already own with the ease of being able to pull your hair up at any time.
Maya J Jewelry, Hair Ties, $18, mayajnyc.com
Inala Power Potion
Bring power back to any scalp with Inala's Power Potion. The daily leave-in treatment helps strengthen hair strands and stimulate the scalp.
Formulated with the brand's signature Rice Water Complex of pure rice water extract, biotin, and arginine, hair is nourished right at the follicle.
Inala, Power Potion, $55, shopinala.com
LouLoudi's Microneedling Eye Patches
We've all got that friend who loves to take care of their skin and look their best. Stuff their stockings with these microneedling eye patches from LouLoudi.
The anti-aging patches actively reduces puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles while repairing, replenishing and plumping the skin.
LouLoudi, Microneedling Eye Patches, $7 louloudiskincare.com
Cashmere Moon
Retaining moisture during the winter months is key to beautiful and radiant skin. Cashmere Moon's diverse products help to keep the body hydrated, soften skin and stay clean while using the best ingredients such as lavender and rose oil.
Cashmere Moon, Cream & Oil Minis, $18, shopcashmeremoon.com
Trixsent Forever Young Collection
Nothing says holly and jolly like skin care that wakes up your skin. Give your loved ones the gift of brightness and cheer this winter with Trixsent's Forever Young Collection.
The vitamin C serum delivers deep moisture to fight the signs of aging, the vitamin C eye cream reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, while the vitamin C cleanser washes away oils while gently soothing. Finish up with the vitamin C cream to firm, brighten, even and moisturize.
Trixscent, Forever Young Collection, $200 CAD, trixsent.ca
Perky Pear
Seamless cleavage doesn't have to be uncomfortable, that's why Perky Pear is the best way to uplift your breasts.
The cotton-based breast lift and shape tape cater to A to G cups. Just peel, stick and go.
Perky Pear, Breast Lift, $16.80, usa.perkypear.com
Brilliant Beauty Activator by Brandless
The Beauty Activator is a patented dual motion skin care device that cleanses, rejuvenates and firms skin.
Combining sonic oscillation and rotation deeply cleans your pores, exfoliates and cleans skin all at the same time.
Brandless, Brilliant Beauty Activator, $129, brandless.com
Aquasonic Aqua Flosser
Keep your teeth clean and gums healthy with the Aqua Flosser by AquaSonic. Clinically proven to be up to five times more effective than traditional flossing while also being gentler on gums and teeth, this will soon become your best dental accessory.
Aquasonic, Aqua Flosser, $39.95, amazon.com