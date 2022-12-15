Channing Tatum, Ellen DeGeneres, Jada Pinkett Smith and more have shared their grief after the late DJ's sudden death on December 13.

Celebrities are sharing their grief after the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on December 13.

The late DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen Degeneres Show left a legacy of kindness and joy his loved ones will not soon forget, starting with fellow Magic Mike co-star, Channing Tatum.

On December 14, Tatum, who shared the stage with Boss in 2015's Magic Mike XXL, took to Instagram to share his shock and pain regarding Boss' death.

"I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this," Tatum wrote in a post with a picture of himself and the late DJ on set. "There is just so much… I don't know where to begin. I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

Ellen DeGeneres, the late star's friend and former colleague, also commented on the devastating news on Instagram, sharing a photo of them hugging on the set of The Ellen Degeneres Show, where Boss first started off as a guest DJ in 2014, later becoming a co-executive producer.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him," she wrote. "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared her condolences via Instagram with a photo of Boss with his wife, Allison Holker and three children, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

"I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let's Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen [Degeneres] Show," she wrote.

"Stephen was an incredible force—someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she continued.

The author also added her support for people struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

"And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone. There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988," she shared.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who shared the screen with Boss in Magic Mike, dedicated her deepest sympathies alongside a photo of the two of them and Donald Glover.

"I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike," she said.

"He was so sweet, kind and generous. So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.🕊️," she concluded.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Holker rushed into an office of the LAPD, stating her husband had left home without his car, which she said was unlike him. Then, police received a call regarding a shooting at a hotel in Los Angeles, where Boss was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Access Hollywood, new details about his death have emerged. A maintenance worker told the outlet on Wednesday that Boss had checked into the Oak Tree Inn at 11:30 AM on Monday.

Then, almost 24 hours later someone knocked on his door to ask if he would extend his stay another night but didn't receive an answer. Then, the cleaning personnel entered to perform a wellness check and found him dead in the bathroom.