Stephen "tWitch" Boss Dead From Suicide at Age 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has passed away from suicide at the age of 40, as confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss.

The dancer and DJ, best known for his work on The Ellen Degeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, is survived by his wife and three children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie.

PEOPLE have reported the death as suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot.

tWitch Credit: Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The New York Post reports that Holker rushed into an office of the LAPD, stating her husband had left home without his car, which she said was unlike him. Then, police received a call regarding a shooting at a hotel in Los Angeles, where Boss was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

tWitch and Family llumination And Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals tWitch and Family llumination And Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles Premiere | Credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Boss and Holker co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings. He also performed in shows such as Modern Family, Step Up All In and Magic Mike XXL.

On December 11, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, where both shared touching tributes to their love.

"It's our 9th anniversary!! I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!" Holker wrote on Instagram. "I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013."