This philosophy is something that model and entrepreneur Stephanie Viada understands very well.

Viada, who is of Spanish and Cuban heritage, uses her platform to promote the importance of truly loving yourself inside and out. In short, she wants women to be confident about who they are because they are beautiful regardless of what size dress they wear.

In an exclusive with People Chica, Viada explains the importance of women everywhere seeing more women who look like them in the media, how her culture prepared her for the modeling industry and why confidence is key.

Fashion can be a highly competitive industry, with long hours spent away on location. What made you want to pursue modeling? What aspects of modeling speak to your soul?

I have always loved being in front of the camera, it came naturally to me, so the opportunity to do it as a full-time job was a dream for me! The competitive side of it is always there, it's hard not to take it personally when a brand passes on you for someone else, but I have found that over time that feeling lessens as my confidence and security in what I do grows. I have found a lot of joy in styling and doing the creative direction on my own shoots, that is an aspect of this job that I think I may explore further as a possible next step.

People oftentimes think that modeling is easy, with shows like America's Next Top Model being the closest they'll ever get to the industry. What is something you feel people should know about what actually goes into modeling?

It isn't as easy as it looks! The first year was not easy, I didn't realize how much went into looking natural and effortless in front of a camera. I was so nervous having a room full of 20+ people watching me and expecting me to deliver. Being self-conscious wasn't an option, you just sort of have to throw yourself into it, no matter how silly or nervous you may feel.

My very first agent explained things well, as a model herself, she would remind us that it is just another job, that for the most part our shoots will be long and tiring, pretty monotonous and repetitive, but those clients are your bread and butter. The bigger, more exciting jobs are the bonuses sprinkled in, and not the core of what this job truly is.

For years, women everywhere have been shown images of a thinner, European-centric kind of beauty. In recent times, that has changed, and we are seeing more body types, shapes and skin tones. Why do you feel this shift is so vital?

It's an important shift because it's finally reflecting modern society and the customer. People are actually seeing themselves represented while they shop or scroll. It wasn't that long ago that I couldn't find an agency because I wasn't big enough or small enough to sign, things have already changed so drastically in that time.

You have a big platform from which to speak on. Why is it important for you to shine a light on matters that are close to your heart?

Although I think the industry is changing for the better, I think that there are double standards when it comes to straight-size models and plus-size models. There isn't enough emphasis on health and wellness in the curve model world, people are quick to jump down your throat for promoting "diet culture" simply for talking about adhering to a clean eating and exercise schedule.

I think the pendulum is rapidly swinging too far in the opposite direction, which is creating an entirely different kind of toxic culture, hopefully, it will settle somewhere in the middle. I think some might not feel comfortable speaking on this, and I'm happy to use my platform to shine a light on this important issue.

The lifestyle and schedule of a model can be grueling. How do you keep yourself centered?

Any time off that I get, I take it for myself. I make sure I spend enough time at home to catch up on some shows, clean my house, spend time with my dogs and relax. I make it a point to be ok with saying "no" and only attend a few events here and there because they will burn me out if they are piled on top of a heavy work week.

I also use those days to exercise and get outside in the sun. Hiking has become really therapeutic and grounding for me, and it's a great form of exercise, too. My barre/Pilates studio has truly become a haven for me, I really crave and look forward to my classes there, maintaining physical activity keeps me feeling strong, rested and confident at work.

How has your culture influenced the way you approach work and life?

Having a Latin-influenced upbringing and living overseas during my childhood has given me much broader perspectives on the world and other cultures. I've seen the world from a lot of different angles, and it has really helped me better understand and interact with people in general.

I find it's much easier to read people and get along with someone I've just met because I've been exposed to so many different cultures and personalities at such a young age. I was raised eating whatever foods were native to the country we were living in and interacting with local people, learning their customs and culture.

The things I've learned and the influence those years have had on me are invaluable, especially when working in an industry that is so uniquely multicultural and international.

Whether professionally or personally, who is someone that has inspired you?

I grew up copying my older sister's every move. I emulated everything down to her mannerisms, fashion sense and her interests. I copied what she wore, the music she liked, everything. She was always so confident and such a natural in front of the camera, I know exactly where I got it from.

She is ten years older than me, so our dynamic was never a typical competitive sibling rivalry. I was always and still am her baby sister, now that we're adults she has become my best friend, but as kids she was my idol!

What's something you've learned from your journey that you can share with other women?

Confidence is key! I feel like I say this all the time these days, but it's the truth. Even if you're not feeling confident some days, carry yourself and act like you are—it changes the way people treat you and perceive you. If you don't care what they think or say about you, you are taking away the power of their negativity.

On the other hand, being confident draws people to you, there is something really attractive about someone who is confident and secure with themselves, which includes being able to laugh at yourself and not taking yourself too seriously, it's a quality that is refreshing to be around.

As women, we understand the need for community. What is the best advice you've ever received from someone in your chosen tribe that you've been able to apply to your life?

My barre instructor and [the] studio owner [of the place I practice barre/Pilates], Sami, is such an inspiration. She is actually currently pregnant and is still teaching entire classes throughout the day. She is such a proponent of taking time to move your body and staying strong. She has become someone I hold close to me in my circle and is who I credit with changing my body and how I work out.

She is full of advice, and one of my favorite things she has said to her class is, "the desire to change needs to be greater than the desire to stay the same." This quote really resonated and stayed with me through my journey to health and confidence.