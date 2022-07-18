The model and entrepreneur discusses how following her instincts and sticking to her guns has created a life she is proud of.

We've all had moments of serious doubt. Can we truly achieve what we want? When will we finally start loving our body and everything it does for us?

No stranger to doubt, Stephanie Viada has been there and done the work needed to get out of that.

The model and entrepreneur, who recently participated in Miami Swim Week, tells People Chica that a key part of her success within her seven to eight year career in fashion has been to lead with confidence.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the model of Cuban and Spanish descent dishes all the deets on what it's like to be part of events like Miami Swim Week and what her biggest lesson as an entrepreneur has been.

You participated in Miami Swim Week recently. What is it like prepping for an event like this?

I planned on coming to Miami Swim Week a really long time ago, so my plan was to give it my all. I really wanted to focus on making [fitness] this regular part of my day, because I realized from a lot of past experiences that when I try to do something drastic or extreme before something like this—it doesn't work.

I always end up stressed out or feeling like I'm not where I want to be by the time I got there. So, I found that the best thing that works for me is long-term planning. Having a consistent workout schedule, drinking enough water, having a clean diet. Nothing drastic is always the best thing for me because it takes a bit longer for me to kind of get to where I'm most comfortable, especially with the kind of aesthetic that I want to achieve.

Do you feel more pressure to look a certain way when you're like getting ready to do an event like this? Or is it a case of, "I know where I feel most comfortable and what is most healthy for me as a person?"

The pressure is definitely there to look a certain way, especially for Miami Swim Week. But that's just the look that no matter what I do, I won't ever be there. So by coming here, I know that I'm going to stick out so I'm mentally and physically prepared and comfortable for presenting myself as I am in these shows.

What's your favorite aspect of participating in events like these?

They're really exciting. The adrenaline, and I imagine it's the same kind of adrenaline that performers have, [is] just this rush. Before I go and do a runway show, it's like the most nervous I've ever been in my life, and you get out there and you're like, "Why did I agree to do this? This is so scary." And then you get out to the end, and soon as you get backstage, you're like, "I want to do that ten more times." It's just it's such a rush. It's so fun. It's a very chaotic week, but it's just great. It's such a good time.

You've used your platform with an expressed focus on healthy body positivity. What made you really want to choose to use your platform in this way? What's the thing you're proudest of from how you've been using your platform?

I think because I spent so much time fighting it my whole life, and when I finally came into like my own confidence, I realized I'm actually really happy with my body and I don't know why I was fighting it for so long. One of my main goals was to show that it's not everyone's goal to be smaller and skinnier. That's not everyone's goal. I'm actually really happy here and really confident here, and I kind of wanted to show that.

I think that there really is a happy medium where you can be your healthiest, happiest, most confident self and be a size 16 and embrace it. I mean, there's people that pay a lot of money to get these Cuban hips, you know? So I feel like there needs to be a lot more normalizing being happy, healthy, confident, fit, curvy, and not trying to get smaller.

My goal is always just to get stronger. So I think for me, what I'm most proud of is portraying on my page [that] I'm not trying to change myself. I'm not trying to push anything. I'm just trying to show that you can style yourself the same way as one of the skinny models and wear the same stuff, go to Miami Swim Week and go down a runway in a little swimsuit. It's not about being a relatability factor or an inclusivity thing, it's just this is where I want to be. So, I'm going to show you my body that I work hard for.

What's the most important lesson you've learned about yourself as a woman through your experience as a model?

It can get really heavy and very personal and take a big toll on your mental health if you let it. I think I preach this all the time. It's the confidence factor. If you carry yourself with confidence, you can speak with confidence.

Whether it's real or not, nobody else knows that, and it will come in time. When you do that, it takes away the power of other people's words and opinions about you. Because if you're confident in what you're doing and your work ethic and your strength in all aspects of work, nobody can get under your skin.

Self-talk is something that is probably super important when you're prepping for big runway shows. How do you keep yourself grounded from all the noise and not get sucked into it?

Yeah, I know I had my moments for sure [but] I just go out there [and] I do it. Every time that I psych myself out of something and I back out of it, I always end up regretting it. I don't want to like look back on this week and not do something that I've been dreaming of doing because I let [the] noise get to me because it doesn't matter.

I really don't go looking for [negativity], after an event like this, I'm not going to go scrolling through comments because I don't want to see it. I don't want to hear it. Because nothing I say is going to change their mind if I engage, it's just going to give them what they want.

You are an entrepreneur. What has what's the biggest lesson that the fashion industry has taught you about being a Latina entrepreneur?

I have learned it always comes back to just being confident in my own decision-making. Being raised in a Latino household there was a lot of emphasis on family and being strong in my own beliefs and my gut feeling.