How Celebrities Are Wearing Their J Balvin Air Jordan 1s
The Colombian star's sneaker collaboration sold out in minutes.
J Balvin's new Air Jordan 1 collaboration went on sale this week and sold out within minutes, leaving many fans without a pair of the colorful sneakers. A handful of people had no trouble at all copping the shoes, though — some of J Balvin's celebrity friends and collaborators.
Late-night host Jimmy Fallon wore the sneakers during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Not every day @jimmyfallon is interviewed and with my jordan on," Balvin wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Fallon in the shoes.
Fallon wasn't the only star who debuted the sneakers for a TV appearance. Rapper Fat Joe rocked his new kicks for the shoe cam on The Wendy Williams Show. "Gracias papi," Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate you, and you know i love these sneakers so i had to bust em' out for the #shoecam on the @wendyshow."
Jennifer Lopez also shared a photo of herself in the new sneakers, which she paired with an all-blue outfit.
Award-winning producer Tainy, who worked with Balvin on the song "Agua" from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, also shared his support for the sneakers on social media.
J Balvin is known as a sneaker fanatic and gave fans a peek at his massive collection earlier this year, so it's no surprise that this collaboration was gone so quickly. Leading up to the drop, the Colombian star encouraged his followers to purchase his latest collaboration and thanked them for their enthusiastic response. "Sold Out Global Sold out," he wrote on Instagram. "They left in a minute from what I counted haha. I love you THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."