How Celebrities Are Wearing Their J Balvin Air Jordan 1s

J Balvin's new Air Jordan 1 collaboration went on sale this week and sold out within minutes, leaving many fans without a pair of the colorful sneakers. A handful of people had no trouble at all copping the shoes, though — some of J Balvin's celebrity friends and collaborators.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon wore the sneakers during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Not every day @jimmyfallon is interviewed and with my jordan on," Balvin wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Fallon in the shoes.

Fallon wasn't the only star who debuted the sneakers for a TV appearance. Rapper Fat Joe rocked his new kicks for the shoe cam on The Wendy Williams Show. "Gracias papi," Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate you, and you know i love these sneakers so i had to bust em' out for the #shoecam on the @wendyshow."

Jennifer Lopez also shared a photo of herself in the new sneakers, which she paired with an all-blue outfit.

Award-winning producer Tainy, who worked with Balvin on the song "Agua" from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, also shared his support for the sneakers on social media.