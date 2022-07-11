Exclusive: Stargirl Actress Kikéy Castillo on the Importance of Manifesting Your Dreams

The Mexican American actress dishes on what it's like for her on The CW's hit show and how manifestation has helped get her where she is.

Manifestation can be a powerful tool. It can help you visualize your wants, dreams and desires to the universe in a way that aids you in making them come true.

Mexican American actress Kikéy Castillo knows a thing or two about the true power of manifestation.

She tells People Chica, "For me, manifesting my dreams has been a bright beacon of light and hope that keeps me going in a career that can be filled with a lot of no's. It keeps me dreaming big and helps me to not give up on myself or my goals."

In an exclusive interview, Castillo details what her journey has been like, how her role on The CW's hit show Stargirl has helped her evolve as an actress by challenging her and how manifestation led her to star alongside actor Danny Pino.

Kikéy Castillo in "Stargirl" Credit: Joanna DeGeneres

You've appeared on a lot of popular shows like Mayans M.C., Never Have I Ever, and the film Sorry for Your Loss opposite Elizabeth Olsen, to name a few. Now you're on The CW's Stargirl portraying Yolanda/Wildcat's mother Maria. What has that experience been like for you? How does she differ from the other characters you've had to bring to life?

My experience portraying Maria Montez (AKA Wildcat's mom) has been a dream come true! Since I was a little girl, I've been a HUGE fan of superhero movies and TV shows and I've always dreamt of starring in a superhero franchise, so, as you can imagine, playing the mom of a badass DC superheroine—who also happens to be Latina—has been a huge honor for me.

I am so proud to be a part of a TV show that features so many women in leading roles and also a diverse cast in general! In real life, the cast is so warm and welcoming and I love working on this show so much.

Maria is truly the polar opposite of characters I've played on shows like Never Have I Ever, Mayans M.C. and Sorry for Your Loss. In a lot of my past projects, I've played women who are kind, loving, warm and funny; even a bit eccentric and quirky!

Maria on Stargirl is definitely a departure from that—she's so wonderfully written as a complex, three-dimensional character who, on the surface, seems cold, rigid and tough (something that I find difficult to relate to), but deep down she's a lot more complicated than that and her actions come from a place of love. Maria loves her daughter Yolanda and she's fiercely protective of her. I'm always excited to see what Maria will do (or say) next.

You've stated that you manifested working with Mayans M.C. and Law & Order: SVU actor Danny Pino. How so? What was that experience like once you achieved it?

I think I totally manifested working with Danny Pino! Back when he was on the show Cold Case, I was just starting my acting career and I was a big fan of the show. One evening when I was watching an episode of the show, I thought to myself, "One day I'll be on a TV show opposite Danny Pino."

After that, every time I saw Danny acting on screen throughout the years, I would visualize myself acting opposite him in a TV show. Cut to me getting cast on Mayans M.C.! When he walked on the set for our scene, I was so starstruck and at that moment I knew my manifestation had come true. As a fan, I was so excited, and I wanted to tell him my crazy story, but I played it cool; introduced myself and said, "Hi, Danny, I'm Kikéy, big fan of yours" and we got to work.

However, I did have an embarrassing moment with him on set! We were in the middle of a scene and he was giving an AMAZING performance and I got completely transfixed by his performance and I forgot my line! For a moment I forgot I was on set acting opposite him and not just watching him on TV. I apologized and he was a complete gentleman about it.

Acting is an art and a path that is not for the faint of heart. What elements of acting speak to your heart? When did you realize that this was something you had to pursue?

Acting is truly my passion in life. What I love about being an actor is that it gives you the ability to tell stories from so many different perspectives of humanity. I love the collaborative nature of the acting profession.

How as an actor you get to collaborate with other creative departments on set and together you make a TV show or a movie come to life. My absolute FAVORITE thing about being an actor is the connection we get to have with the audience and the ability to evoke emotions out of the viewer!

I remember the exact moment I decided to pursue acting as a profession. I had long thought about moving to LA to pursue acting and one day I was sitting in my cubicle at work and I very clearly saw the fork in the road of my life: one fork was that I could stay and go down the traditional path or I could choose the other fork, which is completely untraditional and has no guarantee that I'll make it in Hollywood as an actor.

I packed up my car with $300 in my pocket and when I got to LA, I stayed on a family friend's couch for eight months. I didn't have a job when I landed in LA or anyone to guide or mentor me. It took a lot of perseverance and resilience and I am so grateful, happy and proud of where I am now!

As a Latina in Hollywood, you understand the importance of proper representation for the community. How do you feel the industry has progressed over the years?

I am so proud to be Latina (soy orgullosamente Latina!), and yes, I do understand the incredible importance of our community being represented in Hollywood. It has been a long, hard-fought battle for inclusion in Hollywood that has been fought by generations of Latino actors and advocates before me and if it weren't for their efforts, their struggles and their perseverance, we would not be where we are today in Hollywood.

It is because of those Latinos before me that I have amazing opportunities today as an actor. At the same time, I think Hollywood still has a long way to go to really reflect what society looks like in movies and TV. But I have faith that the Latino community will keep making progress year after year.

What is something you'd tell your younger self about the journey that lays ahead for her?

If I had any advice for my younger self, it would be to tell her that it's about the journey—not the destination. It is in the journey that all of the magical goodness of life lives.

I would tell her to appreciate the path she's on, cherish the moments and years and be present, and stop rushing towards the destination because everything you need is coming in its own time.

Why do you feel that manifesting your dreams has been important in your career?

I believe that I've been able to manifest my dreams because I believe in my dreams. I like to meditate while visualizing my dreams and goals and feeling what it would be like to achieve them.