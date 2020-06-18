Stacey Abrams's Voting Rights Documentary Is Coming to Amazon

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is getting a documentary. Amazon Studios announced on Wednesday that they acquired a still-untitled movie featuring the politician, directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés. The documentary is set to be released via Amazon Prime later this year.

“We are honored to be working with brilliant filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés and the remarkable Stacey Abrams on this timely and important documentary,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “In this critical election year, Stacey's expertise and fearless stance against voter suppression will resonate strongly with audiences everywhere and can inspire positive change in supporting all Americans’ right to cast their vote.”

The documentary focuses on voter suppression in the United States in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, and focuses on both contemporary activism and historical context. Abrams, who is the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, has been an outspoken advocate for reforming voter laws in the United States, and will offer her insights in the film. “Raising the alarm about voter suppression is critical to the integrity of our democracy,” she said in a press release. “The failure of state leaders in Georgia and other states across the country to protect the rights of voters, as seen in the 2018 election and 2020 primaries, must be exposed and it must be stopped."