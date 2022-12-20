The Fortune 50 executive and author of Where do You Spend Your Heartbeats? shares her tips for dealing with life's curveballs.

The holidays can be a time of joy and festivities, but they can also harbor feelings of stress and confusion.

For Stacey Aaron Domanico, Fortune 50 executive and author of Where do You Spend Your Heartbeats?, finding balance is key to enjoying the holidays.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Domanico shared her best tips for finding balance, how folks can manifest their resolutions and how to deal with the daily pressures of life.

Finding Balance Credit: Getty Images

During the holiday season, people may feel pressured to have their finances, love life or other parts of their life in order. How can people overcome this and be okay with where they are?

It is so easy for any of us to fall into the trap of looking at where we "should" be. I equate "should" to a curse word as it only makes us feel bad about ourselves. One way to ensure you feel good about where you are is to focus on all that you have accomplished in the year.

All that you have done and how you have made a difference. You will soon be surprised at how all the little things add up to big things and you are well on your way to feeling good. And always remember, there is only one you and you are exactly where you are supposed to be.

The holidays are wonderful but may also bring forth a lot of stress. What tips do you offer for managing stress?

Make sure you take time out for yourself. Self-care is not selfish. It is necessary to take care of yourself to function at your best. It is ok to put your oxygen mask on first.

Whatever that means to you: it could be a walk, a bath or just deep breathing. Whatever works for you it is okay to give yourself permission to do it.

Stacey Aaron Domanico Credit: Courtesy of Stacey Aaron Domanico

Overspending is one of the top issues during the holidays. How can people give without breaking the bank?

A new trend that I continue to hear people doing [that] aligns with my book Where do you spend your heartbeats? is spending time.

A gift can be a date for coffee or a drink or a meet-up. Spending time and giving "experiences" can be both cost-effective and good for your soul.

Balancing work and vacation time during the holidays can be challenging for some. What are some ways in which we can find space to feel jolly without burnout?

This may sound counterintuitive, however, what I have found to work is to "be where you are" meaning avoid multitasking. When we try to do too many things at once, stress creeps in. If we are with our family, be present. If you need to finish an assignment, be present.

Give whatever you are doing 100% focus with time limits and allow yourself to be in whatever moment you are in. And deep breathing always helps!

Manifesting is a big deal during this time of year, especially with new year's resolutions. What are the most effective ways to design resolutions and manifest them?

Sit quietly and really think about what makes you happy—what lights you up inside. Think about what types of experiences you wish to have as your future self and then really feel as if it is happening right now.