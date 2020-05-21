St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Is Throwing a “Prom from Home"

Prom is one of the most unforgettable moments in a student's life, but given the coronavirus pandemic, this year's festivities have had to be adjusted. Enter St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is teaming up with YouTube personality Zach Sang to present "Prom from Home: Under the Living Room Lights," to be streamed on YouTube and Twitter.

The livestream is a free event for any class of 2020 members whose proms have been affected by social distancing measures but still want to celebrate; it will air Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. ET with an after-party at 9 p.m.

Sang will be the host of the prom, which will feature appearances by celebrities like CNCO, Sofia Carson, Noah Cyrus, and Bazzi. Diana, a 19-year-old patient at St. Jude's, spoke to People CHICA about the event and said she's most looking forward to CNCO's performance. "This is my graduation year, too," she says. "St. Jude also has a graduation ceremony, so it was going to be the whole thing — the graduation ceremony and the prom and hanging out with my friends from the hospital. I was really excited about it, but you know."

Image zoom St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Diana was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015 and has attended the St. Jude Teen Formal every year since 2017, so she was looking forward to reaching this new milestone. "It was all sad, honestly, with everything that's going on, and a little disappointing, but with being a St. Jude patient I learned to look at the bright side when things are difficult," she shares. "So I guess we're just looking at the bright side and going to enjoy the most out of the prom tomorrow. Looking forward to the good things!"

The Honduran teen isn't sure yet what she's wearing, but shared that in the past St. Jude has provided patients with dresses, makeup, and hair styling to get ready for the big day. Despite the usual festivities not happening, she remains positive about the future and hopes to attend nursing school.

Image zoom St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

"Cancer does not stop, and with the community’s support, neither will St. Jude," the facility said in press release. Fundraising for the hospital is optional for attendees, but those who do decide to raise money can earn incentives like access to a VIP red carpet event before the prom and opportunities to interact with the featured performers.