Squalene, Squalane and Hemisqualane: What is it and Why Does Our Skin Love it?
You've probably seen your fair share of this potent ingredient in products across the beauty aisle. As part of our #SkinDeep series, we're diving into this ultra-moisturizing, yet sometimes controversial ingredient.
What is Squalene?
Squalene (with an "e") is one of the lipids our body naturally produces to keep our skin hydrated.
As we leave our teen years, the amount our skin makes diminishes.
What is Squalane?
Squalane (with an "a") is the stabilized version that serves the same purpose as squalene, but is more "shelf friendly" and will last much longer in a skin care product or formula.
The Ordinary, 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, $9, sephora.com
Skin Benefits
Both versions are effective moisturizers and natural antioxidants, but squalane mimics what our skin naturally does, leaving you comfortably hydrated.
Squalane can also help reduce scars, UV damage and hyperpigmentation.
Biossance, Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72, sephora.com
The Controversy
To synthesize squalane, many cosmetic companies have turned to shark livers, as the main ingredient in shark liver oil is squalene.
About 3,000 shark livers are required to make one ton of squalene.
Thankfully, there are plenty of clean options made with vegan ingredients.
Cleaner Options Abound
There are plenty of plant-based sources for squalane, such as sugarcane, olive oil and rice bran.
All the products we're recommending in this list are vegan options.
Milk Makeup, Vegan Milk Moisturizer, $38, sephora.com
Hair Care
Squalene can also do wonders for your hair.
We love these nourishing drops made with hemisqualane, a natural alternative to silicone, derived from sugarcane.
JVN, Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops, $22, sephora.com
Hydrating Makeup
The plant-based squalane in this lipstick will leave your lips feeling silky smooth all day long.
Rose Inc., Satin Lip Color Refillable Lipstick, $28, sephora.com
Key Takeaways
Squalene and squalane can be so beneficial to your skin care routine, especially if you have dry skin.
Like everything, it's important to do your research before purchasing something as it can be harvested in unethical ways.
This is why it's paramount to look for vegan options like Kiehl's Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion (among others mentioned in our list).
Kiehl's, Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion, $32, sephora.com