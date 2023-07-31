The Mexcian American director shares what fans of the film have shared with him about the importance of showing Latino heroes on screen.

First Look: Robert Rodriguez is Keeping Latino Heroes Alive With Spy Kids: Armageddon

Seeing ourselves on the big screen opens up a world of possibilities.

It especially holds weight when we see ourselves doing marvelous, otherworldly things as children, which is why films like Spy Kids: Armageddon are so key.

Mexican American director Robert Rodriguez has always understood the importance of seeing himself and his children represented within his work—sentiments that parents who have been fans of the Spy Kids franchise have shared with him.

He tells People Chica, "I've had parents tell me things over the past 22 years like, 'Spy Kids changed my child's whole future,' when they saw themselves represented on screen, being heroes, speaking Spanish, and then seeing in the credits that a Latino wrote, produced and directed it.

He continued, "They said, 'Hey, he has a name like ours.'"

Rodriguez has always ensured his culture was seen and reflected in popular media throughout his career.

SPY KIDS: ARMAGEDDON Credit: Netflix

"It's super important for people to see themselves reflected in popular culture and entertainment, or they get the wrong message that they don't exist and that their stories don't matter," he asserted.

So, who is taking up the Spy Kids mantle in the upcoming film?

Old and new fans will catch both Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson save the world and their parents, played by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi.