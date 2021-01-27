Spy Kids Is Getting a Reboot

Spy Kids is coming back! Creator Robert Rodriguez has partnered with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group to reboot the film franchise, which debuted in 2001. Rodriguez, also known for directing movies like Sin City and Machete, originated the idea for the series — a pair of siblings (played by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara) take up the family spy business to save their secret agent parents (Carla Gugino and Antonio Banderas) from danger.

Rodriguez, who wrote and directed all four films in the franchise, will also write and direct the newest installment. Skydance has also said that the Spy Kids reboot will center around a multicultural family, a factor that was important for Rodriguez in the first films.

"For me, it was a big victory, and it was an important one for things to follow, to have the kids in Spy Kids be a Latin family," he said last year. "The studio was like, 'Why are you making them Latin, though? Why don't you just make them American?' And I was like, 'They are American, it's based on my family.'" Rodriguez based the Banderas character on his own uncle, Gregorio Rodriguez, who was a special agent for the FBI.

"You kind of had to put your flag in and set it in and say, 'This is how it's gonna be done' to make any change, 'cause there was no roles being written for Latins at that time, back in 1999, nor were they being cast," Rodriguez continued. "And if I wasn't Latin, I would've given up the fight, because I would've been [like], 'OK, I just wanna get the movie made.' Because it was based on my family is the only reason I kept the fight up."

