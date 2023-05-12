11 Cocktails to Celebrate Everything Your Mamá Does for You
Sidral Mundet Crisp Mezcalrita
Credit: Chef Jerlynn Torres
Our mommas (and momma-like figures) are always doing the most for us every day, so it's easy to find a reason to celebrate them on Mother's Day. The following 11 cocktails, ranging from silky to crisp, and everything in-between, all have one thing in common: they'll make mom muy contenta.
The Bertica Cocktail
Credit: 52 Chefs
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of cacao-infused Havana Club Añejo Clásico rum
- 1 oz of Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth
- 1/2 oz of Amaro Montenegro
- 2 dashes of coffee bitters
Directions:
- Combine ingredients and stir.
- Pour into glass and enjoy!
Mamacita Cocktail
Credit: Candela Mamajuana
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Candela Mamajuana
- 4 oz of Grapefruit Soda
- Garnish with Slice of Grapefruit
Directions:
- Shake or stir ingredients together and serve.
Bourbon Bramble
Credit: Basil Hayden
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 parts Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 3/4 part fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 part blackberry liqueur
- 4 blackberries
- 5 fresh basil leaves
Directions:
- Combine basil and blackberries in a cocktail shaker and gently muddle.
- Add the rest of the cocktail ingredients to the shaker with ice.
- Shake well.
- Strain into a glass over fresh ice.
- Garnish with a basil leaf and fresh blackberries.
Tropical Breeze
Credit: Old Parr
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Old Parr Aged 12 Years
- .75 oz of Mango Liqueur
- .75 oz of Ginger Liqueur
- .5 oz of Lime Juice
- Garnish: Spicy Mango (Candied Mango rolled in chili salt)
Directions:
- In a shaker, add 1.5 oz of Old Parr Aged 12 Years and the remaining ingredients, then top with ice.
- Shake and strain into an ice-filled glass.
- Garnish with a spicy mango using a cocktail pick, and enjoy!
Fool's Gold
Credit: Basil Hayden
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 3/4 part fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 part limoncello
- 1/2 part simple syrup
- Lemon wheel
- Fresh sage
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake vigorously.
- Strain into a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel and fresh sage.
Piña Fizz
Credit: Buchanan's
Pro tip: Pairs great with a shrimp paella.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Buchanan's Pineapple
- 4 oz of mineral water
- Garnish: Tajin rim, Lime Wedge
Directions:
- Rim highball glass with Tajin.
- Pour Buchannan's Pineapple into a highball glass over ice and top with mineral water.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.
Crisp Mezcalrita
Credit: Chef Jerlynn Torres
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle of Sidral Mundet
- 2 oz of mezcal
- 2 oz of triple sec
- A lemon
- Star anise and serve over ice
Directions:
- Add 1 bottle of Sidral Mundet, two ounces of mezcal, and two ounces of triple sec into a cup.
- Add a squeeze of lemon.
- Mix for 10 seconds.
- Add star anise for decoration.
- Serve over ice and enjoy!
The Frisky Fiesta
Credit: Frisky Whiskey
By Eric "Habanero Papi" Rodriguez for Gems Bar & Lounge, New York, NY
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Frisky Whiskey
- 1 oz of pineapple juice
- 1/2 oz of fresh OJ
- Splash of lime seltzer
- Whiskey cherry, pineapple slice, and mint for garnish
Directions:
- Add Frisky Whiskey and juices to a shaker with ice.
- Shake well, pour the mixture into a short glass, and top with a splash of lime seltzer.
- Skewer the pineapple slice and whiskey cherry, then garnish the cocktail with the fruit skewer and fresh mint.
Chile & Cucumber Refresher
Mineragua Chile & Cucumber Refresher
Credit: Novamex
Ingredients:
- Mineragua Sparkling Water Lime
- Sliced Cucumber
- Tito's Handmade Vodka
- Chile Powder
Directions:
- Rim a glass with chile powder. Add ice.
- In a cocktail shaker add 5 slices of cucumber, 1.5 oz of Tito's Handmade Vodka and .5 oz of fresh lime juice.
- Thoroughly muddle the mixture. Add ice to the shaker. Shake vigorously.
- Strain into the glass.
- Top off with Mineragua Sparkling Water and garnish with a chile powder covered cucumber slice.
Caramelonade
Credit: Frisky Whiskey
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Frisky Whiskey
- ½ cup of chopped cantaloupe
- ½ cup of lemonade
- 2 oz of coconut water
- 1 oz of pineapple juice
- Club soda
- Frozen melon balls, fresh mint, dried pineapple slice and whiskey cherries for garnish
Directions:
- Add the cantaloupe, lemonade and coconut water to a blender and puree til smooth.
- Add melon puree, Frisky Whiskey and pineapple juice to a short glass.
- Top with club soda and stir.
- Add frozen melon balls and garnish with fresh mint, dried pineapple slice and whiskey cherry skewer.
Vida Verde
Credit: Desolas
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Desolas Mezcal
- .5 oz of fresh lime juice
- .5 oz of fresh lemon juice
- 1 oz of cucumber juice
- 1 oz basil and cilantro-infused agave
Directions:
- Splash of pineapple juice. Garnish with cucumber wedge.