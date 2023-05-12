11 Cocktails to Celebrate Everything Your Mamá Does for You

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Mayo 12, 2023
Credit: Chef Jerlynn Torres

Our mommas (and momma-like figures) are always doing the most for us every day, so it's easy to find a reason to celebrate them on Mother's Day. The following 11 cocktails, ranging from silky to crisp, and everything in-between, all have one thing in common: they'll make mom muy contenta.

The Bertica Cocktail

Credit: 52 Chefs

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of cacao-infused Havana Club Añejo Clásico rum
  • 1 oz of Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 oz of Amaro Montenegro
  • 2 dashes of coffee bitters

Directions:

  1. Combine ingredients and stir.
  2. Pour into glass and enjoy!
Mamacita Cocktail

Credit: Candela Mamajuana

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Candela Mamajuana
  • 4 oz of Grapefruit Soda
  • Garnish with Slice of Grapefruit

Directions:

  1. Shake or stir ingredients together and serve.

Bourbon Bramble

Credit: Basil Hayden

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 parts Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 3/4 part fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 part blackberry liqueur
  • 4 blackberries
  • 5 fresh basil leaves

Directions:

  1. Combine basil and blackberries in a cocktail shaker and gently muddle.
  2. Add the rest of the cocktail ingredients to the shaker with ice.
  3. Shake well.
  4. Strain into a glass over fresh ice.
  5. Garnish with a basil leaf and fresh blackberries.
Tropical Breeze

Credit: Old Parr

Ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz of Old Parr Aged 12 Years
  • .75 oz of Mango Liqueur
  • .75 oz of Ginger Liqueur
  • .5 oz of Lime Juice
  • Garnish: Spicy Mango (Candied Mango rolled in chili salt)

Directions: 

  1. In a shaker, add 1.5 oz of Old Parr Aged 12 Years and the remaining ingredients, then top with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into an ice-filled glass.
  3. Garnish with a spicy mango using a cocktail pick, and enjoy!

Fool's Gold

Credit: Basil Hayden

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 3/4 part fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 part limoncello
  • 1/2 part simple syrup
  • Lemon wheel
  • Fresh sage

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously.
  3. Strain into a rocks glass.
  4. Garnish with a lemon wheel and fresh sage.

Piña Fizz

Credit: Buchanan's

Pro tip: Pairs great with a shrimp paella.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of Buchanan's Pineapple
  • 4 oz of mineral water
  • Garnish: Tajin rim, Lime Wedge

Directions: 

  1. Rim highball glass with Tajin.
  2. Pour Buchannan's Pineapple into a highball glass over ice and top with mineral water.
  3. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Crisp Mezcalrita

Credit: Chef Jerlynn Torres

Ingredients:

  • 1 bottle of Sidral Mundet
  • 2 oz of mezcal
  • 2 oz of triple sec
  • A lemon
  • Star anise and serve over ice

Directions:

  1. Add 1 bottle of Sidral Mundet, two ounces of mezcal, and two ounces of triple sec into a cup.
  2. Add a squeeze of lemon.
  3. Mix for 10 seconds.
  4. Add star anise for decoration.
  5. Serve over ice and enjoy!

The Frisky Fiesta

Credit: Frisky Whiskey

By Eric "Habanero Papi" Rodriguez for Gems Bar & Lounge, New York, NY

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Frisky Whiskey
  • 1 oz of pineapple juice
  • 1/2 oz of fresh OJ
  • Splash of lime seltzer
  • Whiskey cherry, pineapple slice, and mint for garnish

Directions:

  1. Add Frisky Whiskey and juices to a shaker with ice. 
  2. Shake well, pour the mixture into a short glass, and top with a splash of lime seltzer. 
  3. Skewer the pineapple slice and whiskey cherry, then garnish the cocktail with the fruit skewer and fresh mint.

Chile & Cucumber Refresher 

Credit: Novamex

Ingredients:

  • Mineragua Sparkling Water Lime
  • Sliced Cucumber
  • Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • Chile Powder

Directions:

  1. Rim a glass with chile powder. Add ice.
  2. In a cocktail shaker add 5 slices of cucumber, 1.5 oz of Tito's Handmade Vodka and .5 oz of fresh lime juice.
  3. Thoroughly muddle the mixture. Add ice to the shaker. Shake vigorously.
  4. Strain into the glass.
  5. Top off with Mineragua Sparkling Water and garnish with a chile powder covered cucumber slice.
Caramelonade

Credit: Frisky Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Frisky Whiskey
  • ½ cup of chopped cantaloupe
  • ½ cup of lemonade
  • 2 oz of coconut water
  • 1 oz of pineapple juice
  • Club soda
  • Frozen melon balls, fresh mint, dried pineapple slice and whiskey cherries for garnish

Directions: 

  1. Add the cantaloupe, lemonade and coconut water to a blender and puree til smooth. 
  2. Add melon puree, Frisky Whiskey and pineapple juice to a short glass. 
  3. Top with club soda and stir. 
  4. Add frozen melon balls and garnish with fresh mint, dried pineapple slice and whiskey cherry skewer.

Vida Verde

Credit: Desolas

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of Desolas Mezcal
  • .5 oz of fresh lime juice
  • .5 oz of fresh lemon juice
  • 1 oz of cucumber juice
  • 1 oz basil and cilantro-infused agave

Directions: 

  1. Splash of pineapple juice. Garnish with cucumber wedge.
    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon