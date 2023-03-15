Time to Shine: 8 Makeup Must-Haves for Spring 2023
Warm weather is right around the corner! Get your makeup bag ready with these eight products we can't get enough of.
Dewy Glow
Illuminate your skin inside and out with this glowy formula with skin care actives you can layer under makeup, mix into products, or use as a highlighter.
Kosas, Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer, $38, sephora.com
Pop of Color
Searching for the perfect velvety blush? This cream-to-powder option comes in six buildable shades with enough pigment to pop on every skin tone.
Danessa Myricks Beauty, Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed, $25, sephora.com
Easy Sculpt
Long gone are the days of tricky contouring—this foolproof pick blends out like a charm and never looks cakey on the skin.
Tower 28 Beauty, Sculptino Soft Matte Cream Contour + Bronzer, $20, sephora.com
Bright-eyed
This undereye stick fuses skin care and makeup together to create the perfect color-correcting base for your concealer.
OLEHENRIKSEN, Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Sticks, $34, sephora.com
New Lengths
Add some drama to your lashes with this new addition to the Maybelline Falsies line. Plus, how cute is the packaging?
Maybelline, The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara, $9.99, target.com
Brows That Wow
Well-groomed eyebrows can make or break any makeup look—which is why you should always carry the best of the best in your beauty arsenal.
La Mas Bonita Cosmetics, Brow Shaper Pencil, $9.99, lamasbonitashop.com
Ready, Set, Go
Once you're done applying all your new makeup, reach for this blurring spray to control shine and lock your look in place.
Milk Makeup, Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray, $38, sephora.com
All-in-One
Constantly on the go and always reaching for a quick touch-up? Reina Rebelde's Presumida Multi-Palette is just what the doctor ordered.
Reina Rebelde, Presumida Multi-Palette, $29, reinarebelde.com