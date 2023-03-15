Time to Shine: 8 Makeup Must-Haves for Spring 2023

Por Laura Acosta Marzo 15, 2023
Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Warm weather is right around the corner! Get your makeup bag ready with these eight products we can't get enough of.

Empezar galería

1 de 8

Dewy Glow

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Illuminate your skin inside and out with this glowy formula with skin care actives you can layer under makeup, mix into products, or use as a highlighter.

Kosas, Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer, $38, sephora.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 8

Pop of Color

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Searching for the perfect velvety blush? This cream-to-powder option comes in six buildable shades with enough pigment to pop on every skin tone.

Danessa Myricks Beauty, Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed, $25, sephora.com

3 de 8

Easy Sculpt

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Long gone are the days of tricky contouring—this foolproof pick blends out like a charm and never looks cakey on the skin.

Tower 28 Beauty, Sculptino Soft Matte Cream Contour + Bronzer, $20, sephora.com

Anuncio

4 de 8

Bright-eyed

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

This undereye stick fuses skin care and makeup together to create the perfect color-correcting base for your concealer.

OLEHENRIKSEN, Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Sticks, $34, sephora.com

5 de 8

New Lengths

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Add some drama to your lashes with this new addition to the Maybelline Falsies line. Plus, how cute is the packaging?

Maybelline, The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara, $9.99, target.com

6 de 8

Brows That Wow

Credit: La Mas Bonita

Well-groomed eyebrows can make or break any makeup look—which is why you should always carry the best of the best in your beauty arsenal.

La Mas Bonita Cosmetics, Brow Shaper Pencil, $9.99, lamasbonitashop.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 8

Ready, Set, Go

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Once you're done applying all your new makeup, reach for this blurring spray to control shine and lock your look in place.

Milk Makeup, Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray, $38, sephora.com

8 de 8

All-in-One

Credit: Reina Rebelde

Constantly on the go and always reaching for a quick touch-up? Reina Rebelde's Presumida Multi-Palette is just what the doctor ordered.

Reina Rebelde, Presumida Multi-Palette, $29, reinarebelde.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta