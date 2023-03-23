Spring 2023 Hair Trend Predictions, According to An Expert

Celebrity stylist and founder of Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa, shares her predictions for the top styles we’ll be seeing this season.

As temperatures warm up, we're ditching our beanies and ear warmers and getting ready to show off our hair. Unfortunately, all that time indoors may have left you wondering what to do with your tresses.

Thankfully, Sarah Potempa, the inventor of the Beachwaver, is here to help. Before she launched her line of viral hair tools and worked with celebs like Camila Cabello, Potempa was often around behind the scenes of People en Español getting our stars ready for shoots and as a friend of the magazine, she's one of our favorite sources for the latest hair tips and tricks.

We asked Sarah for her expert insights into what hairstyles will be big this season—follow along as we dive into these predictions.

Braids For Days

On TikTok, Potema's seen her braiding tutorials blow up. From her vantage point, braids seem to be on everyone's mind as a fun, simple way to jazz up hair in just a few minutes.

"People are being more creative with their hairstyles, and they're learning how to create a braid on themselves and [how to make] them feel more mature and sexy," she explains.

With festival season coming up, we may be seeing a return to the boho chic days of yore, where stars like Vanessa Hudgens ruled Coachella wearing flowy fits and florals, and braids would fit right into the mix.

Don't know how to braid your hair or do more than a simple three-strand look? Potempa recommends creating bubble braids with clear elastics for an easy 'do that will surely impress.

Sleek Pony

Latinas have always loved a slick-back look, but the signature style has been everywhere lately. On the runways of New York Fashion Week, Potempa created quite a few of these snatched updos and shared her tricks on how to avoid bumps and flyaways.

Start with a flexible product, like the Beachwaver Dream Big Volumizing Mousse ($28), to fully saturate the hair around the scalp. When brushing your hair back, she recommends tilting your head back and keeping your pony parallel to the ground to help avoid bumps.

Her hairdresser pro tip? Rather than a regular scrunchie or hair tie, look for a hair bungee with hooks to lock the pony in place without having to loosen your grip.

Healthy Hair

Backstage at NYFW, Potempa's noticed a shift away from messy, undone hair to "shiny, healthy hair."

"We saw a lot of glamorous waves, but you think about this healthy hair concept in a lot of ways. Maybe it's like a center part, slicked back and all the hair is shiny on the ends, or maybe it is a side part with a glamorous wave like [that] feels very 1940s, like old Hollywood glamour," she explains.