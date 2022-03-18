Step Into Spring With These Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Essentials
Spring officially kicks off on March 21, bringing along a new season of growth and warmth. To help you look and feel your best, People Chica has gathered some of our favorite must-have fashion and beauty essentials.
MILLY's Penelope Floral Dress
Stun at your next garden party or Springtime wedding with this gorgeous embroidered floral dress from MILLY. This stunning piece is as festive as it is flattering.
MILLY Penelope Embroidered Floral Dress - $995, milly.com
Besazo Vegan Lip Scrub and Mask
Get your lips ready to glow with this vegan lip scrub and mask. Besazo's signature vegan lip scrub and mask duo provides moisture while making your lips look plump, smooth and firm. It comes in strawberry, mint, vanilla, grape and orange flavors.
Besazo Vegan Lip Scrub & Mask - $15, besazobeauty.com
Bernardo Milano Vegan Leather Jacket
Keep warm during chilly spring nights with this edgy and chic faux leather jacket. This comfortable and hip piece is fitted and features a snap-tab collar with five zippered pockets.
Bernardo Milano Vegan Leather Jacket - $99, bernardofashions.com
Beautifect Box
Modernize your make-up routine and keep all your essentials organized with this revolutionary system. Beautifect is perfect for doing your make-up at home, in the office and while traveling. Everything is easily accessible and features light settings for the most impactful selfies and make-up tutorials.
Beautifect Box - $325, beautifect.com
Victoria Dunn Woven Handbag
Pair your favorite outfit with one of these woven iraca palm bags, handwoven in Colombia from Victoria Dunn. The collection features intricate designs including butterflies, florals and abstract pieces.
Victoria Dunn Magnolia Bucket Bag (Black and Natural) - $148, victoriadunndesign.com
Spice Beauty Skin Essentials
Get your skin glowing this Spring with clean body essentials by Spice Beauty Co. Their products are clean, simple and made with tried and true ingredients, including organic CBD.
Spice Beauty - $42 to $72, spicebeautyco.com
Ashley Kennedy Lashes
Up your lash game this Spring with Ashley Kennedy's must-have faux mink lash sets. This vegan luxury lash kit will get you bold, cruelty-free lashes at affordable prices.
Ashley Kennedy Lashes - $9 to $36, ashleykennedy.com
La Mas Bonita Lipstick
Hydrate and show off your lips with these motivational lipsticks from La Mas Bonita. Get a different color for every outfit and mood! They also sell lip gloss, lipstick kits and other goodies.
La Mas Bonita Lipsticks - $11 to $39, lamasbonitashop.com