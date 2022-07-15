The Mexican American entrepreneur discusses what it was like building SpoiledLatina and what she envisions for women of color everywhere.

Yvonne Guidry is building her empire.

Since 2008, the influencer and founder of SpoiledLatina has been creating spaces for ambitious women to thrive and invest in one another.

This year, for the first time since the inception of her business, the Mexican American businesswoman is hosting the inaugural SpoiledLatina Summit, a two-day multicultural conference in Houston, Texas, from July 15 to 16. The two-day event will feature keynote speaker Chiquis Rivera, wellness-focused experiences, a Mercadito and more.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Guidry discussed her journey building SpoiledLatina, her biggest obstacles and her hopes for the future of women of color everywhere.

SpoiledLatina Summit Credit: SpoiledLatina

How has SpoiledLatina changed and evolved since you founded it in 2008?

A lot has changed since 2008. I think for me I took it as a hobby—at first there was just something that I was like, "I really want to just talk about what I love." The internet was new, so I wanted to try it. Now it has evolved [into] live events, a large social media presence, sponsored deals, brand ambassadors, [and] partnerships. So, definitely, something that I didn't know was possible in 2008 and now it's a full-on career.

What has been your biggest challenge when building your business?

I think for me the biggest challenge was finding the right person that found value in what you did. It took a while for them to notice that there was a little Latina girl in South Texas doing some big things. Then as I grew older and had a family, being married and having a child and trying to be Yvonne and also be mom and wife. I think those were different challenges, but, I just kind of take it day by day.

What has been an obstacle you faced as an entrepreneur you never thought you would and what helped you get through it?

I'm first generation Mexican American, so there was no plan. I think it's seriously just knocking out little goals here and there. There's no plan, so there's not an obstacle course for us to go through. There's just knock it out and if it happens, great, celebrate, and if it doesn't, keep trying. That's really how I live. There's no guide, I'm trying to be a guide for others.

Yvonne Guidry Credit: Courtesy of SpoiledLatina

How you've been a guide for others?

Little did I know that I was influential in some way, but I also have a great personality—not to toot my own horn—but I'm really nice and I love to see others win. When I was awarded this proclamation from the city in 2015, I was celebrating my blog's anniversary. I didn't celebrate for seven years, not on purpose, but when seven year[s] approached, it was like a lucky number for me. Ultimately, I wanted to do something for my community and to build the women around me by using my platform, so that's what I did.

I remember going to different conferences in New York, Miami, L.A., and wondering, why isn't Houston poppin' like this? Why aren't brands coming here and investing in us? So 2016 came about and I thought let's just make it an event for women to come and be pampered and celebrated, and meet different people. Ultimately for them to exchange money. It's important for me to give back in that way.

Yvonne Guidry Credit: SpoiledLatina

Even for this event, I tell people, "come and meet the brands that I got to meet...years ago." Took me a long time for them to notice. I want people to come to the event, learn, meet and collaborate and hustle and invest in each other. We're all going to die, let's be nice and collaborate and do things.

The inaugural SpoiledLatina summit is taking place on July 15 and July 16. What can people expect?

For me, it's for other women to influence their tribe. Not everybody follows Spoiled Latina, they follow that person and they follow you. So, it's up to us to create those communities, to influence and to encourage other women that they can, that things are possible.

Yeah, we struggled, but look, we're [here] now. The work has been real for some and we're still going y le estamos hechando ganas. I think that's important for everybody to build their own community.

I think what I expect is a few women showing up and seeing what these brands really want to deliver and that they want to be there. Activations are special.

Yvonne Guidry Credit: SpoiledLatina

What is your best advice for young Latinx people who want to make it big?

I try to manifest a lot of stuff in my life. I'm all about manifesting and speaking things into existence.