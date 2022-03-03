8 Reasons Why You Need to Add Spirulina to Your Diet Now
In recent years, Spirulina has become one of the world's most popular and coveted supplements. The organism found in green or blue algae is a superfood packed with nutrients and benefits to our health, ranging from lowering our cholesterol levels to fighting inflammation. At People Chica, we've gathered eight reasons why you need to add this colorful ingredient to your diet.
What is Spirulina?
Spirulina is a blue-green alga also called cyanobacteria. These can grow both in fresh and saltwater. Spirulina has been used as far back as the Aztecs, who harvested and dried the leaves in their diet.
Packed With Nutrients
According to Healthline, one tablespoon of dried spirulina powder (7 grams) contains almost all the nutrients necessary for proper functioning, including protein, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, copper, iron, magnesium, potassium and manganese.
Helps With Allergic Rhinitis
The anti-inflammatory and immune boosting components found in this algae help reduce nasal inflammation while protecting you from free radicals.
It's a Potent Source of Protein
Just one tablespoon of dried spirulina powder contains 4 grams of protein. Additionally, spirulina is a rich source of essential amino acids, states Medical News Today.
Promotes Heart Health
Healthline states that the alga is a source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, lowers cholesterol, reduces blood pressure and increases the hemoglobin content of red blood cells.
It Fights Inflammation and acts as an Antioxidant
The superfood contains antioxidants that protect against damage imposed by free radicals. Additionally, phycocyanin, an active component in spirulina, reduces inflammation.
Improves Muscle Strength
If you're looking to pump some iron, add some spirulina to your smoothies. Several studies published in Pub Med showed increased endurance and muscle strength.
Helps in Fighting Yeast Infections
When out of control, Candida can be bothersome, itchy and a true nightmare. Studies have shown that spirulina can act as an effective antimicrobial agent and promotes the production of healthy bacteria in the gut that fight candida.