Life can sometimes get in the way, but it's important to always take time to recenter yourself.

Life can get very hectic and pushes us in directions we don't often see coming.

Whether you're an avid yogi or a lover of the mystic arts, it's always a good idea to take time for yourself to block out all the noise and fight off any malas vibras being sent your way.

Below we've gathered three simple tools you can use to help you realign with your inner diosa.

Black woman with hand on chest showing gratitude while praying sitting on the floor in her bedroom. Credit: Getty Images / COROIMAGE

Realigning Your Chakras

When one aspect of your spirit is out of alignment, it tends to affect other parts of your life.

That is why it is important to take time to meditate and figure out where the misalignment has occurred.

So, how do you find out which of your seven chakras is in misalignment? Find a quiet place to meditate and then imagine that a line of pure energy is going through your body—from the top of your head down your spine to your pelvic floor.

Gently run through all the areas along this route, and if you feel that one area seems a little stuck, you've found your misalignment.

Woman Playing Tibetan Singing Bowl In Sound Healing Therapy Credit: Getty Images / Stevica Mrdja / EyeEm

Sound Baths

Sounds are powerful, and when the right sounds are played, they can be transformative for your mind, body, soul and spirit.

Carve some time out during your day to listen to aura-cleansing sounds like those from a sound bowl or one you can find online to help you bring ease and peace to your hectic thoughts.

Feng Shui nature theme altar at home table and on window sill. Earth element( rock crystal clusters), wood element( wood discs), fire element( candles), rock salt candle holder. Positive home energy. Credit: Getty Images / Helin Loik-Tomson

Using Crystals

Whether you have one crystal or an altar full of many, there's no denying the potent effect having these little guys around can have.

From rose quartz to amethyst to obsidian, there is a crystal out there that will help protect you, clear your cosmic pathways or serve as a good luck charm.