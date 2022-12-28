8 Spiritual and Energetic Cleanses to Help Clear Away the Mala Vibras Before the New Year

The end of the year is fastly approaching, and with it, comes all the thoughts of the things we accomplished and didn't accomplish in the last 12 months.

Setting intentions and goals for the new year is one of those activities many people take on in an effort to start the next 12 months with renewed joy and purpose.

Kick off the new year with a clean slate by practicing any of the below energetic cleanses that will help push out what no longer serves you and create space for all the goodness that awaits you starting in January.

Spiritual Bath

Whether you're taking a bath or jumping in the ocean, sometimes you just need to wash it all off. Water is one of the world's four source elements, along with earth, wind and fire, and something that is typically present in many rituals.

If you are looking to do a bath at home, look for things like Agua Florida, pink sea salt or hop on over to your local botanica for some plants you can add to your bath water to help cleanse away any negative energies you may have picked up throughout the year.

Smudging

Smudging is typically the fan favorite for many when it comes to doing an energetic despojo. Pick up some sage, palo santo or visit your favorite spiritualist shop to get some supplies for smudging your home.

Give your floors a little wipe-down with water and white vinegar and open all your windows before smudging. This will helps push all the malas vibras out.

Smudging with dried sage bundle Smudging with dried sage bundle | Credit: Getty Images / microgen

Cleansing Your Crystals

Your crystals have been putting in the work all year, now it's time to help give them a little boost. Whether you're smudging them, giving them a rinse in a little purified water or a combination of both, make sure to give them a little love so that they can start the new year off strong como tu.

Decluttering Your Space

Very few things help the energy flow as well as decluttering your lived space. It could be something as simple as putting away all your laundry that's been piling onto la silla or doing a top-to-bottom clearing of your entire home, cleaning out what no longer needs to be there can help you reduce the clutter in your mind as well.

Journaling

Life happens fast. So fast, that we often end up internalizing everything. When that happens, write it out.

Oftentimes, getting the words out of your mind and onto paper (or your notes app) can alleviate many of the cumbersome thoughts we carry every day. This is also a great time to journal your intentions and goals for the new year.

Sweat It Out

There is something tremendously cathartic and therapeutic when the body releases pent-up energy via sweat. Pop into a temazcal, a gym or a sauna to help get that body temp up and the mala vibras out.

Meditation

Meditiation has a special way of clearing out the mind and body in a way that few things in life can. Find a quiet place or time where you can sit in peace and get into the zone.

Having trouble focusing? Check out apps like like Calm, Headspace and Aura that all provide users with guided meditations to help them get the most out of their practice.

Freestyle It