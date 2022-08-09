Cool Down This Summer With a Traditional Spanish Gazpacho
This enjoy this cold soup with toasted croutons perfect as an appetizer or lunch.
With summer on its way out, enjoying some chilled gazpacho in a glass or a bowl is one of the greatest treats we could have.
Fresh tomatoes, olive oil, bell peppers and onions combine for a traditional Spanish taste that will transport you to southern Spain.
Toast some bread and croutons and enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of tomatoes, peeled and halved
- 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- ½ onion, sliced
- 1 ½ tablespoon, red wine vinegar
- 1 clove of garlic
- salt to taste
- ¼ cup, extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup cold water, or as needed
Garnish:
- ½ onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cucumber, chopped
Preparations:
- Combine tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, vinegar, garlic, and salt in a food processor, and pulse until blended. Pour olive oil in slowly, with the processor running, until the gazpacho is smooth. Add small amounts of cold water as needed to achieve desired consistency.
- Serve gazpacho chilled with chopped onion, bell pepper, and cucumber sprinkled over each serving.
You can find the original recipe here.