Spain Seeks National Approval of Menstrual Leave for Women, Trans Men and Non-Binary Individuals
The days of working through menstrual pains may be over in Spain. The Western European country is among the first to offer menstrual leave for employees. People Chica has detailed everything you need to know about this trailblazing policy.
The City of Girona Trailblazed the Initiative
In June 2021, the northern Catalan city agreed to implement an eight-hour menstrual leave for more than 1,300 municipal employees including women, trans men and non-binary individuals.
Other Cities & Municipalities Soon Followed
Other municipalities and cities quickly followed Girona's initiative, including Les Borges Blanques, Ripoll and Castellón de la Plana.
Individuals Must Make Up the Time
The eight-hour policy stipulates that the time used must be made up within a three-month period.
Menstrual Symptoms Often Lead to Absenteeism
According to a global report by BMJ Open, menstruation-related symptoms (MRS), including dysmenorrhoea, heavy menstrual bleeding and premenstrual mood disturbances, cause a loss of productivity and lead to absenteeism from school and work.
Statistics Suggest 14% of Women Take Time Off
The BMJ Open report suggests that as many as 14% of women worldwide have asked for time off from work due to periods.
Asia Is The Overall Leader in Period Policy
Compared to Western countries, several Asian countries, like Japan and China, have established period policies for their female employees.
A UK Company Made Moves to Create a "Period Policy" in 2016
Coexist, a Bristol company, introduced a period policy for its female staff in 2016 which was presented as part of a seminar called "Pioneering Period Policy: Valuing Natural Cycles in the Workplace" presented by Alexandra Pope.