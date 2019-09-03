Everything That Happened at Soulfrito 2019

Image zoom

This past weekend, Soulfrito continued its legacy as the world’s first-ever Latinx music festival focusing on youth culture. This year’s festival featured a new wave of rappers and reggaetoneros who brought the heat to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If you missed MoMo’s takeover of the People CHICA Instagram on the day of the show, fear not — your recap is right here.

MoMo opened the concert with her latest hit, “Tumba,” which she says is made to sound like the best house party you’ve ever attended. Later, Farruko got the crowd going with two of his most popular songs of the moment, “Calma” and “Delincuente.” Arcangel, aka La Maravilla, performed “Por Amar a Ciegas,” a track that really defines his career (and never gets old). Finally, after Melii, Chimbala, El Alfa, Myke Towers, Alex Rose and AJ El Kallejero took the stage, Ozuna closed out the unforgettable evening with one of his biggest hits, “Baila Baila Baila.”

“It was something spectacular,” Chimbala, who performed at Soulfrito for the first time, tells People CHICA. “I really liked the support of the people, the fans, the excitement, the music — it was unforgettable.” Melii, who stole the show by singing “HML” with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, also enjoyed the crowd’s enthusiasm. “It was like returning back to redeem myself,” she says. “It was really good, a lot of energy.”

Another showstopper at this year’s Soulfrito was Farina, who performed “Fariana” — her Spanish-language take on “Thotiana” — alongside Blueface. “I just had an unforgettable moment because I had Blueface at my concert, and that is a huge thing,” she told CHICA after the show. “I will never forget this moment.” She recently released the music video for “Fariana,” which already has more than 4 million views on YouTube. “I am trying to open a space for all the others coming up next,” she says. “I’m opening many doors, because this is the first time that we see females as raperas, which was never a thing. … They told me that this was not for me, but here I am, and I continue to prove that I was born for this. When you love something and you are passionate about it, you find every day as a motivation to continue. So keep fighting and go after what you really want!”