Sophie López Styles Latin Barbies for Hispanic Heritage Month

The new looks were released on Barbie's global platform and celebrate the diversity and power of modern Latinas.

Sophie López has styled stars such as Yalitza Aparicio, Christine Brinkley, Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson. Now, the Colombian costume designer has teamed up with Barbie just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The looks put together by López for the iconic fashion doll were released on Barbie's global platform in a series of posts that will run from September 29 through October 1 —and celebrate strong, unique, empowered and bold, modern Latinas.

"I've always been attracted to color, which is something that comes inherently from the bright, tropical colors embedded in Latin culture," López said of the dolls released on @barbiestyle. "Vibrant, energetic happy colors evoke the memories from my childhood that have carried through my personal style and work as a stylist."

Barbies Credit: Courtesy of JONESWORKS COMPANY

López was also keen on ensuring the collection removed outdated stereotypes of Latinas and embraced edgy, strong and fierce looks. The dolls represent Latin diversity through different skin tones, hairstyles, body shapes and vibrant clothes.

"A dream to collaborate with @Barbiestyle for #HispanicHeritageMonth," López wrote on her Instagram. "Nothing brings me more joy than to see our beautiful features, bodies and shades reflected in Barbie. An honor to work on this project. Latin Barbie is strong, bold, unique and empowered. ✨"

Latin Barbies Credit: Courtesy of JONESWORKS COMPANY