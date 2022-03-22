Get to know the singer and learn about her journey around the world to combat bullying and discrimination.

At 12 years old, Sophia Angelica started her career singing at the United Nations. Now at 23, she's embarking on a journey to create music about her personal life.

Her two newest singles, "Here I Am" and "Que sería de mi", tackle heartbreak, love and relationships with her own unique bilingual flair.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, dives in to how her career got started, details her inspirations and shares what's next.

Tell us a little bit about the inspiration behind your new songs.

The inspiration for the release date, 2/22 and doing two singles Is that my brother's birthday is 2/22, and he got a kidney transplant about a year and a half ago. We did a big music campaign for his kidney transplant to help find a kidney donor, and luckily, it worked. In a way, it's a celebration of his kidney transplants.

"Here I Am" is an empowerment song—getting over a toxic relationship and finding yourself again, and showing the world, this is me, I don't care anymore. I just want to be who I am and show the world that anything's possible.

"Que sería de mi" is actually a love song. We did the music video in Puerto Rico, which was super fun. The meaning behind that song was getting lost in the idea of love and going through the process. I got to do that song with an incredible producer named Napoles. And he's worked with just about everyone, and he's a wonderful artist as well. He actually challenged me to write something like urbano, merengue, fusion and do something different.

What was it like filming the music video in Puerto Rico?

It was amazing. It was my first time in Puerto Rico. We had a lot of wonderful people out there helping us with the music video, and we kind of got a family together to make it happen. We got to film in old San Juan and on the beach. It was really a beautiful trip and experience.

When did you start singing?

I started singing when I was seven. It was just something so natural to me. All of my family members are all artists in some way, whether it's acting music or comedy, and I got inspired by that. Somewhere along the way, when I was around 12, I started writing music and this incredible woman saw me sing at a family party. She just came up to me and said, you have to sing at the United Nations. My brain exploded at that point. I was sitting at a women's empowerment conference the next week, and ever since then, I get invited to perform at different conferences, different events, and connect a lot of my music to social causes—to anti-discrimination, anti-bullying for kids, to human rights.

When did you discover that this was what you wanted to pursue as a career for the rest of your life?

I think that the moment that I first started singing, I knew this is what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. I have other things that I love to do, like I teach kids. I do private lessons for voice, and my mom owns an acting school for Latino kids and teens in New York City. But music has always been kind of my number one. It just kind of came naturally.

Who are your role models and inspirations in the music world?

Marc Anthony is a huge inspiration for me. I went to see him perform when I was 14 and thought, wow, this guy can really sing. I really felt inspired by him.

In the American world, Whitney Houston. She was amazing. The song that I started out with and that is the reason that I got the United Nations opportunity is I Will Always Love You. That song follows me around everywhere I go.

What's been the most exciting moment of your career so far?

My trip to Taiwan, during a university tour, really opened my eyes. I got to travel all the way from north to south Taiwan and did 15 universities over the course of a week. I got to speak to people my age and tell my story about how I got started so young and inspire these students, that anything's possible as long as you kind of put yourself out there. I had some students come up to me and say that they realized their dream. For me, it was really mind-blowing to see how music can really change your life, or change the world, which is a big reason why I got into this in the first place.

Now I'm releasing two songs, which are not particularly [focused on] activism or a specific social cause. But I finally decided to focus on my personal music. This is also a very exciting time for me as well. It's a new journey.

How do you celebrate being Latina and your own unique heritage?

I'm in love with the language. I even minored in Spanish in college because of how much I love the language. I celebrate it by writing music in Spanish and by adding Spanish music to my upcoming album, which these two songs are part of.

In my day to day, I work with Latino kids and teens, and for me, it's about inspiring them and showing them that no matter where they come from, no matter what stereotypes exist, no matter how many difficulties may come your way, anything's possible, and that they should also be proud of where they come from, because it's a beautiful culture. And I'm happy to be a part of it.