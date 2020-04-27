Demi Lovato and the 'Sonny With a Chance' Cast Had a Virtual Reunion

Demi Lovato reflected on her rehab experience and overcoming an eating disorder. The singer and actress of Mexican descent, 27, had a virtual reunion with the cast of the Disney Channel series Sonny With a Chance and opened up about the obstacles she has overcome in her life. In the virtual chat — with Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp, and Damien Haas — Lovato was very candid about her personal experiences. When Ashley Arm asked what everyone had been up to, the "Anyone" singer replied, "I went to rehab. Several times!"

Lovato was 19 when she left the series Sonny With a Chance after its second season and entered treatment for “physical and emotional issues” for the first time, PEOPLE reports. The rest of the cast went on to star in the spinoff So Random! The singer admits she was "so miserable and angry" while working on Sonny. "I felt like I was being overworked," she said.

Image zoom (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

"When I went away to treatment for the first time, I remember you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it," Lovato told her former co-star Tiffany Thornton. "You dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV," Lovato added.

She says she has learned with time to care less about what people think about her image and enjoy her work as an actress more as a result. "I look back and I'm like, 'Man, it's a shame we wasted any energy thinking about what we wore on set.' I went to Will & Grace this time and I literally spent 10 minutes in the wardrobe room. My fittings used to be an hour. But now I'm just like, 'It doesn't matter. What I'm wearing doesn't matter to people.'"

Lovato told her former castmates she is happy the show went on without her. "When I left, you don't expect the show to go on without you, but it did," she said. "I couldn't have been happier for all of you, and I just wasn't in a period of time where I was ready to be on camera again. I could not go back to that environment and there were other things that factored into it."

When Thornton joked that Lovato's dressing room was "98 degrees every day," the singer responded: "I had an eating disorder and I was underweight and freezing." She also admits she was a workaholic while filming the Disney series. "I would have people over for meetings on my lunch breaks, because that's how much I worked," she recalled. "People would come in, I'd be covered in a blanket and people would say, 'Why is it 80 degrees in here?' I was like, 'Because I'm freezing.' They would be like, 'Oh my god, what's wrong with you?'"

Lovato concluded she wouldn't mind doing a new project with her former castmates. "I had the best time with you guys and when I think about the show, I miss you guys," she said. "And I miss spending time with you and joking and going to Kitchen 24 on our lunch breaks … If we were ever to do anything, I think we should just do a whole new thing."