Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Guests on Red Table Talk: The Estefans

For the final episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans in 2020, the Estefans have scored a major guest: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. In the new episode, debuting Wednesday, the judicial icon talks about her incredible life story and shares her advice for young people hoping to make an impact in the world.

In this clip, Emily Estefan asks Justice Sotomayor how younger generations can contribute to political change in the world. "Emily, you have no choice," the justice says. "Your vision won't happen simply because you desire it. Your vision only happens with hard work and commitment to doing the right thing. I speak to kids all the time, and I tell them that the most important role in their life is being not a citizen with a capital 'C' — a citizen of a country — but being a citizen with a small 'C.' A citizen of your community. That's the most important role you can play in life."

Gloria, Emily, and Lili have hosted plenty of illustrious guests on the show since it premiered in October. Recently, they hosted the family of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was killed earlier this year. They've also spoken to celebrities like Kate del Castillo, Karla Souza, and Michelle Rodriguez, and had open conversations about everything from sexuality and mental health to grief and divorce. "Honesty will set you free," said Emily when the show began.