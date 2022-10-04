For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the CEO & Co-Founder of SOMOS dives into the company's philosophy on food and how they are changing the way Mexican food is viewed in the United States.

Food is integral to the Latino culture in a way that very little else is. From a simple (yet exquisite) arroz con huevo frito to the freshest aguachile, food is communal and can sometimes be the easiest way to introduce someone to a new culture.

Miguel Leal, CEO & Co-Founder of SOMOS, understands the communal power of food and how it can cross barriers—teaching folks something new along the way.

He tells People Chica, "While Americans often think of Mexican food as being heavy on meat, cheese and greasy sauces, real Mexican food celebrates the natural vegetables, grains and legumes of its diverse geographies. Historically, Mexican food has been predominantly plant-based."

"SOMOS is committed to preserving the integrity of these ingredients to help consumers make and enjoy delicious Mexican meals that are 'better for you' and full of flavor," Leal continues.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica for #HispanicHeritageMonth, Leal dives into all the ways SOMOS honors the Mexican heritage of its three founders and how he honors his mother's legacy with the food he creates.

SOMOS' Miguel Leal Credit: SOMOS

Your Mexican culture is very much proudly displayed in your business. As an entrepreneur, why was this important for you?

Mexico is a special place and I'm proud of my heritage. All of my family still lives in Monterrey, where I grew up in Northern Mexico, and through SOMOS, I hope to broaden America's horizons about what real Mexican cuisine is.

We're infusing Mexican culture in everything we do, including with our products by using traditional recipes we grew up eating in Mexico and sourcing our ingredients in Mexico, to partnering with a group of artists in Monterrey to design our packaging, which is based on Alebrijes, a contemporary form of Mexican art.

SOMOS offers folks things like corn tortilla chips, roasted tomatillo jalapeño salsa and more. Everything is made gluten-free, non-GMO and without meat derivatives. Why was this the route you chose to follow when creating your line of products?

At SOMOS, we care about creating a brand that prioritizes consumers' health and the environment. We have been in this industry long enough to know that plant-based options are increasingly what's best for our bodies and planet and wanted to start where we felt there was [the] most opportunity to make a positive impact.

While Americans often think of Mexican food as being heavy on meat, cheese and greasy sauces, real Mexican food celebrates the natural vegetables, grains and legumes of its diverse geographies. Historically, Mexican food has been predominantly plant-based.

SOMOS is committed to preserving the integrity of these ingredients to help consumers make and enjoy delicious Mexican meals that are "better for you" and full of flavor.

SOMOS food taco party spread for taco party Credit: SOMOS

You always hear folks saying not to go into business with friends or family, but that wasn't the case for you, Rodrigo and Daniel. What has it been like for you to create a business alongside your closest friends? What has been the biggest lesson you've learned?

Rodrigo, Daniel and I all met and worked together at KIND and had been thinking about this business for years. We would often talk about how the Mexican CPG products available to American consumers were not representative of the food we grew up eating in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. We've always felt consumers deserved better and are excited to have joined forces to make this vision a reality.

I feel very fortunate to be on this journey with Rodrigo and Daniel—there is no one else I'd rather be building this brand with. Rodrigo comes from a family of chefs and is an incredibly talented product innovator and I admire Daniel's leadership and the culture he built at KIND. Together, we all bring different strengths to the table.

We definitely don't agree on everything but we always respect each other's opinions. We like that we all approach things differently and know that different perspectives result in the best ideas. At the end of the day, it is not about who is right or wrong, we just want to see SOMOS' mission of replacing a narrow view of Mexico with one as diverse as its food succeed.

There is a clear market for the rich offerings of Mexican cuisine within the United States. Why was it important for you to create something that gave a true, authentic feel of what Mexican cuisine is and can be?

We know that consumers love Mexican food but much of the consumption is done at restaurants. I think one of the reasons for that is because our options for preparing a Mexican meal at home are limited and there has been very little innovation in the category.

SOMOS Peacadillo Salsa Verde Credit: SOMOS

Many of the so-called 'Mexican foods' we eat in the U.S. don't even exist in Mexico, for example, you would never find fluorescent molded hard-shell yellow corn taco shells, chimichangas, taco salads in tortilla bowls with shredded yellow cheese or sour cream in Mexico.

SOMOS is our take on traditional Mexican recipes we know from growing up. We make our foods as close to the traditional way as possible—using stone ground and fire-roasting techniques, as well as slow-cooking each dish before it gets to you ready to heat and enjoy.

Food is such an important part of Mexican culture and an amazing vehicle to help people understand one another. I love the notion that once you fall in love with the food, you fall in love with the culture. That's what we really hope to do with SOMOS.

Entrepreneurship requires much of the person who decides to navigate its oftentimes shaky waters. What is one piece of advice you could offer to Latinos, regardless of age, about embarking on this path?

Latinos have a fantastic culture of entrepreneurship, but we are often shy about telling our stories. Our stories and our grit are beautiful and interesting and can be what allows a consumer to connect with our brands on a deeper level. When I decided to stop being shy or humble to a fault, I realized my story was worth telling and could inspire other Latinos to begin their entrepreneurial journey.

SOMOS Mexican Peacadillo spread Credit: SOMOS

So much of the Latin culture is deeply rooted in the influence matriarchs have on their families. How do you hope to continue honoring the matriarchs in your family with your business?

Family is everything to me. I grew up as the oldest of 30 first cousins and my fondest childhood memories revolve around food, with my mom and abuela at the center of the kitchen.

One of my favorite memories from growing up is of my mom cooking my favorite meal for my birthday—picadillo with rice, refried beans and salsa. When I moved to the U.S., my mom would visit me once or twice a year and cook this meal for me in huge quantities so I could freeze it and eat it whenever I wanted to be reminded of home.

With SOMOS, we created a plant-based version of this dish—Mexican Peacadillo—so that I can taste these flavors from home any night of the week. I can't think of a better way to honor my mom than by sharing her delicious food with the world. I've had it with her and am happy to report that she approves!

What is the best piece of advice someone in your family has given you that you've been able to use in your life and career?

I had a great relationship with my maternal grandfather, Antonio. He was born in the border town of Nuevo Laredo and was the first person in my family to attend college.