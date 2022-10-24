This #MondayMotivation we're bringing you three tips for this week's solar eclipse in the sign of Scorpio.

Get ready for super-charged energy this week with the first eclipse of the season in Scorpio.

Coming as an intense new moon in the sign of transformation, passion and intuition, this eclipse will allow us to shed energies that were drawing us away from our highest goals so that we can step toward our most wanted desires.

This solar eclipse will feel more like a full moon in comparison to other new moons, mainly since eclipse energy will allow us to release at the same time as we manifest our intentions—this #MondayMotivations we're giving you three tips to harness eclipse energy and face our shadows.

Solar Eclipse Credit: Getty Images

Face Your Shadows

Scorpio is a sign that can stir a lot of our emotions. Being a water element that is ruled by Pluto, it forces us to reveal our darkest shadows, have necessary emotional upheavals and destroy everything that no longer serves us so we can embark on our next journey.

Allow this process to happen and don't resist it. Even if this process is not easy, it will be worth it.

Let Go of Your Fears

Fear may arise during this eclipse and trick you into self-sabotaging. Fret not and focus on what's on the other side of your fear instead of what your fears are telling you.

Let the energy of Scorpio show you what lies beyond fear and on the other side of your personal transformation.

Portrait of young Asian woman having a walk in the park, enjoying the warmth of sunlight on a beautiful Autumn day outdoors and breathing fresh air with eyes closed. Relaxing in the nature under maple trees Credit: Getty Images / d3sign

Allow Yourself to Feel

Let the water energy wash over you like the most cleansing bath nudging you to rise up like the phoenix. Know that after this intense period in your life you're bound for greatness as you've never experienced before.