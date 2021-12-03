Get Ready To Welcome Major Energy With The Final Solar Eclipse and New Moon of The Year
This eclipse will kick start many life-changing events and mentalities within the areas individuality and spirituality.
The last eclipse of the year has finally arrived. With it comes a powerful energy from the cosmos that is ready to shift our lives for the better.
In contrast to the lunar eclipse that occurred in November under the sign of Taurus, the solar eclipse on December 4 will be under Sagittarius. This sign is typically seen as an optimistic one as well as one representative of philosophy, spirituality and knowledge.
Below Chica has listed some ways you can harness the eclipse's energy as well as get a better understanding of what it all means.
This will be the last eclipse under the Gemini-Sagittarius axis
This particular eclipse is significant because it is the final one in the Gemini-Sagittarius cycle, which we've been experiencing since June 2020.
The energy received from the total solar eclipse will activate areas that matter to these to both Gemini and Sagittarius—signs which constantly seek higher knowledge and truth.
It will initiate change and help you see your future clearly
The solar eclipse also falls under a new moon in Sagittarius, so it will help us set clear intentions for 2022.
This eclipse also falls under Chiron in Aries retrograde. Chiron is the astrological body that helps us heal collectively. What does this mean? Essentially, now is the time to heal old wounds and look to the future.
Get ready for a big mindset shift
Even though the eclipse falls within the Sagittarius-Gemini axis, this energy will affect all signs.
If you feel like your beliefs, mindset and ideas about the future where on shifty ground, now would be the ideal time to realign and set strong affirmations for the future.
When will it happen?
The final total solar eclipse of the year is set to happen at 2:42 am if you're on the East coast or 11:42 pm if you're on the West coast.