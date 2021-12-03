This eclipse will kick start many life-changing events and mentalities within the areas individuality and spirituality.

Get Ready To Welcome Major Energy With The Final Solar Eclipse and New Moon of The Year

The last eclipse of the year has finally arrived. With it comes a powerful energy from the cosmos that is ready to shift our lives for the better.

In contrast to the lunar eclipse that occurred in November under the sign of Taurus, the solar eclipse on December 4 will be under Sagittarius. This sign is typically seen as an optimistic one as well as one representative of philosophy, spirituality and knowledge.

Below Chica has listed some ways you can harness the eclipse's energy as well as get a better understanding of what it all means.

Zodiac Wheel Credit: Getty Images

This will be the last eclipse under the Gemini-Sagittarius axis

This particular eclipse is significant because it is the final one in the Gemini-Sagittarius cycle, which we've been experiencing since June 2020.

The energy received from the total solar eclipse will activate areas that matter to these to both Gemini and Sagittarius—signs which constantly seek higher knowledge and truth.

Eclipse Credit: Getty Images

It will initiate change and help you see your future clearly

The solar eclipse also falls under a new moon in Sagittarius, so it will help us set clear intentions for 2022.

This eclipse also falls under Chiron in Aries retrograde. Chiron is the astrological body that helps us heal collectively. What does this mean? Essentially, now is the time to heal old wounds and look to the future.

planning Credit: Getty Images

Get ready for a big mindset shift

Even though the eclipse falls within the Sagittarius-Gemini axis, this energy will affect all signs.

If you feel like your beliefs, mindset and ideas about the future where on shifty ground, now would be the ideal time to realign and set strong affirmations for the future.

New Beginnings Credit: Getty Images

When will it happen?